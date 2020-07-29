Pasta is one of the few foods that members of the royal family don't tend to eat, but it happens to be one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite foods. Before she married Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan often spoke of her love of different pasta dishes, but there is one particular recipe that we need to try.

The royal is known for her healthy eating habits, so a creamy pasta sauce wouldn't be the first recipe that springs to mind when we think of her dinner choices. However, Meghan revealed she has found a very healthy way to make a "filthy, sexy" pasta dish - by slow-cooking courgette for four to five hours.

Back in 2018, she told Delish that her vegetarian version of the traditional bolognese pasta recipe was inspired by a friend, who encouraged her to wait several hours until the vegetable - also known as zucchini - became soft enough to toss with pasta, along with a few more ingredients. "The sauce gets so creamy, you'd swear there's tons of butter and oil in it, but it's just zucchini, water and a little bouillon," Meghan said.

A pesto version of the Duchess' creamy courgette pasta

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously disclosed that the Queen does not care much for starchy carbs like pasta, rice and potatoes - but Meghan is not the only royal who likes to cook comfort food when she's not in the company of the monarch! The Duchess of Cambridge admitted to making pasta with her children during a visit to Lavender Primary School. Kate told Matthew Kleiner-Mann: "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

Want to dine like a royal? Read on to try Meghan Markle's favourite creamy pasta recipe…

Meghan Markle's creamy pasta recipe:

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon of olive oil

5 courgettes, chopped

1/2 cup of water

1 bouillon cube

340g rigatoni

1 onion, chopped (optional)

Grated parmesan (optional)

METHOD

If using an onion, heat olive oil over a medium heat and cook until soft. Stir in the courgette, water and bouillon cube and season to taste. Cover the pot and cook on a low heat for four hours, stirring regularly. The courgette should easily fall apart. Cook the rigatoni in a separate pot with boiling water and drain before combining with the sauce. Sprinkle with parmesan and enjoy!

