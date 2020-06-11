Ruth Langsford is becoming a pro at food prep as she proved with more delicious-looking lunchbox meals. Taking to Instagram, the This Morning star revealed that she had prepped herself lunch and dinner ahead of her QVC show on Thursday, and the results look seriously impressive! Captioning the short clip, she wrote: "Another day....another lunch & dinner food prep! Back at @qvcuk tonight at 8.00...see you there!"

Ruth Langsford shows off delicious-looking meal prep

For lunch, Ruth decided to keep it light with just two perfectly boiled eggs, some slices of ham and cherry tomatoes. Dinner packs more of a punch with avocado, coleslaw, olives, tomatoes and potato salad. The mum-of-one also prepared herself a small snack of strawberries and mango to keep any hunger pangs at bay. And to wash it all down, there is an adorable small bottle of milk.

Ruth has been sharing many of her meals during the coronavirus pandemic and has been cooking some delicious dishes while she self-isolates with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their son Jack. What's more, the TV star has been making use of leftover ingredients in her kitchen, such as when she made use of tomatoes that had "gone a bit soft" earlier in May.

Ruth Langsford has become the queen of food prep

Taking once again to Instagram, Ruth shared a video of herself cooking the tomatoes in a frying pan with other ingredients including bacon and whisked eggs to make a scrumptious-looking plate of scrambled eggs on toast. She explained in her caption: "Using up some tomatoes that have gone a bit soft. Fried with some bacon bits, onions, garlic and chilli flakes."

And back in April, the presenter knocked up a delicious and healthy lunch using just a few leftovers from her fridge – and the ingredients included peppers, onions, courgette and garlic, which were all fried in a pan with an egg mixture. Someone give this woman a cooking show of her own!

