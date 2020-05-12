Saira Khan shares rare peek inside her ultra-modern kitchen - see the hanging egg chairs The Loose Women star has the most amazing hanging chairs!

When she's not appearing on Loose Women, Saira Khan has been keeping busy during the lockdown by cooking up a storm in the kitchen. The TV star even shared a rare behind-the-scenes photo of her gorgeous open-plan kitchen and dining area on Tuesday, and we're seriously impressed with the ultra-modern decor.

Saira shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her open-plan kitchen and dining area

As she was showing fans how to make the perfect quinoa on her Instagram Stories, she shared a snap of her interior revealing the reality of her lockdown life with her family - all out of shot of her cooking tutorial! "All the rubbish I don't show when I'm cooking," Saira joked, as she revealed the messy work surfaces of the breakfast bar, where her husband Steve Hyde was working on his laptop while their two children Zachariah and Amara tucked into some dinner.

SEE: Inside Loose Women star Saira Khan's stunning bedroom

The chic cream kitchen features slate grey kitchen units with a built-in fridge and multiple ovens, as well as an island unit where Saira was preparing dinner. As well as the huge kitchen area, the room also includes a navy velvet sofa and glass sliding doors leading out into the garden, making it the perfect space for entertaining guests when the lockdown lifts. Plus, there are two clear egg chairs hanging from the ceiling in the lounge with plush cushions nestled in them - we can't think of a better place to relax after a big plate of her delicious quinoa dish!

The star was filming a quinoa cooking tutorial at the time

During the cooking tutorial, Saira told fans how to make the perfect quinoa using the correct water ratio and leaving it to steam in a pan. "The quinoa has been left in the pot for 30 minutes, and then you just fluff it up with a fork," she said, before stirring in mixed veg, garlic, ginger and soy sauce and sprinkling pumpkin and sunflower seeds on top. Yum!

