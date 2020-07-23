Controversial celebrity food combinations: Harper Beckham, Stacey Solomon and more divide the nation Some of these celebrities are onto something...

If you thought you were the only one with very unusual food habits then think again, because celebrities including David Beckham, Stacey Solomon and even Queen Maxima also have their own quirks. From savoury desserts to weird side dishes and eating garden plants, we've rounded up a few controversial food combinations loved by celebrities - and we want to try some!

David Beckham

We think we've found the famous footballer's favourite side dish - he has an unusual love of coleslaw! David has divided opinion on several occasions when he paired coleslaw with bangers, mash and gravy, as well as Shepherd's pie! "Another controversial coleslaw moment with shepherd's pie," he wrote on his Instagram Stories next to a picture of the pie covered in Bisto gravy with a side of coleslaw, sweet corn and baked beans.

Harper Beckham

David has passed his unconventional food habits onto daughter Harper, too! The dad-of-four shared a photo of the unusual breakfast spread, which included a plate of spaghetti hoops with a slice of toast cut into an 'H', slices of poached pear, a glass of water and a cup of Bovril. "I think Daddy might be going over the top on the breakfast design," the caption read.

Jamie Oliver

We never considered stinging nettles to be anything other than a painful garden hazard - until Jamie Oliver told us to eat it. In a cooking tutorial, the celebrity chef told fans how to make stinging nettle ravioli, describing the end result as an "outrageously delicious" pasta dish that even his youngest son River, three, loved.

Queen Maxima

We could certainly get on board with Queen Maxima's decadent breakfast! In 2012, the Dutch royal was pictured talking to school pupils as they enjoyed Venz chocolate sprinkles with butter and bread, which is known as hagelslag in the Netherlands. Who said sprinkles were just an ice cream topping?

Selena Gomez

Sweet and salty popcorn isn't enough for Selena Gomez, she likes to create her own 'Texas popcorn.' Speaking of the movie snack during an appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in 2010, she explained: "But basically you get Tabasco sauce … put a lot in the bag and then you put salt in it. Then you mix it up, you eat it and you dip it in the pickle juice."

Phillip Schofield

Eggs are a hugely popular breakfast food, just not the way Phillip Schofield serves them! The This Morning host took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of his crumpets and eggs, but instead of using a whole egg, Phil discarded the whites and just used the yolks. Captioning the snap, he wrote: "Just the yolk on a crumpet." Call us traditional, but we'd prefer the full egg fried, scrambled or poached on toast…

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian admitted to creating a very unusual sandwich for herself - with only condiments as the filling! Speaking of her pregnancy cravings, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told her Twitter followers: "My most intense craving was a waffle with butter and syrup. Weirdest maybe a relish and mayo sandwich, but only once thank god!" We guess we can let her off considering a lot of expectant mums experience weird cravings!

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon's attempt at creating a birthday cake for son Leighton during the coronavirus lockdown reminded us of Friends character Rachel Green's unfortunate trifle incident. Like Rachel, Stacey paired sweet and savoury together for the dessert - but the Loose Women star's unusual combination consisted of a white chocolate cheesecake topped with radishes to create a Pokemon theme. It's the thought that counts!

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum likes to eat a very peculiar sandwich. He once wrote on Reddit of his favourite combination: "Bread, white. Peanut butter—not crunchy, creamy. Grape jelly—double portion, more than you think should actually fit on a piece of white bread. Bread. And then some Cheetos shoved in there, and then you're good to go."

Joe Wicks

Burgers and Mexican food are tasty dinners on their own, but we're not convinced about combining the cuisines into one dish like Joe Wicks. "My favourite food in the world without a doubt is a good quality burger," The Body Coach wrote next to a picture of a cheeseburger accompanied by tortilla chips, guacamole and salsa. What's wrong with a good old fashioned burger and chips?

