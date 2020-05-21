We love tuning in to Loose Women on weekdays to see what some of our favourite famous ladies have been up to. The likes of Nadia Sawalha, Christine Bleakley and Saira Khan are known for giving us an insight into their home lives – and that includes food too! From healthy lifestyles to sweet treats and favourite takeaways, the Loose ladies often share their foodie loves and loathes. Want to know who likes what when it comes to mealtimes? Read on…

Nadia Sawalha

Mum-of-two Nadia is quite the pro in the kitchen, having won Celebrity Masterchef and being the author of several cookery books. The star often takes to Instagram to share her latest creations, which always look delicious.

Nadia is famous for her succulent roast chicken and perfect roast potato recipe – a favourite with her family – and she also loves comfort food. She recently posted: "That was just the ticket! Comfort food heaven!Sage and onion sausages sweet potato mash and homemade red wine gravy!! What’s your favourite comfort food?"

Nadia's ultimate comfort food

The actress is also partial to a blueberry muffin and shared her joy at surprising her family with the breakfast treat in lockdown. Now we want one…

Stacey Solomon

The former X Factor contestant eats a healthy diet at home but is a huge fan of one particular chocolate bar – the Daim bar. Yes, the chocolate-covered caramel treat is definitely the mum-of-three's treat food.

Stacey made a Daim bar milkshake for her sons

The star also loves salty snacks, but is quite strict about when she eats them. Stacey told Celebs Now: "I love savoury. Anything savoury; nuts, crisps, sandwiches! I eat crisps when I’m out and on the go but I don’t have them in the house. I’m a bit of a rubbish person to come round to; you look for something snacky and I’m like, ‘I’ve got cauliflower!?'"

Saira Khan

Former Apprentice star Saira loves to cook and regularly shares snaps of her home creations on her Instagram page. A couple of her favourites are a scrumptious-looking apple cake and a three bean salad – both perfect recipes for summer.

Saira wrote: "I had loads of apples to use up, and came across this easy recipe from @allrecipes - first time I made it - and it was absolutely delicious. Use any apples you wish. My kids and hubby loved it and they are not normally great fans of Apple cake."

Saira's three bean salad

On her three bean salad with mixed veg with garlic and lime dressing, Saira said: "I like putting together dishes and recipes that don’t require any cooking at all. I’m what you call a lazy cook. This is the easiest but highly nutritious and colourful salad you will ever make or eat. It’s bursting with good healthy fats, vitamins and fibre. Also because it’s based on pulses, it’s very filling and fantastic for weight control."

Ruth Langsford

Like her fellow Loose Women panellist, Nadia Sawalha, Ruth also has a passion for cooking. The wife of Eamonn Holmes has been following a healthy diet and exercise routine for the last few months, and has shared photos of her home-cooked meals on social media. Some of her other healthy meals include a chicken, pepper, chorizo and olive stew, a 'cheat's meatballs' recipe, and a chicken, pepper and courgette traybake.

Ruth whipped up a tasty omelette in lockdown

However, the TV presenter also enjoys the odd treat; in April Ruth went for a "blowout" meal at Nando's. The clip panned across her plate, on which she had half a chicken, corn on the cob, peas, rice, chips and coleslaw. "So... had to have a final blowout! Didn't know what to have from @nandosuk so I had EVERYTHING!!" she wrote.

Andrea McLean

Loose Women host Andrea always looks so slim and toned – and that's thanks to her nutritious diet. The star previously told Asda Good Living that her last supper would be: "A lovely clean Japanese meal. I love the big lumps of marinated fish, which dissolve in my mouth."

The mum-of-two also shared what she eats for her three main meals, revealing that breakfast is brown toast with peanut butter, honey and banana. "For lunch, it’s a two-egg omelette with mushrooms, asparagus and cherry tomatoes and, usually, baked salmon for dinner." The star likes to eat dates or figs for her snack.

Christine Lampard

Show host Christine is something of a dark horse when it comes to cooking – she's a dab hand at rustling up an impressive feast. The star recently shared a photo of her weekday evening meal, captioned: "Cook fest". In the photo, we saw a tasty-looking hot pot, a separate tomato sauce, lasagne and a loaf cake for pudding.

Christine cooked up quite a feast for the family

Christine has spoken in the past of her daily diet, telling The Telegraph: "I generally follow the motto of eating like a king, then a prince, then a pauper, as the day goes on, and need a good breakfast when I'm presenting Dancing on Ice. I cook up caramelised cherry tomatoes on toast with grilled bacon and two poached eggs, plus coffee."