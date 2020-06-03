Naomi Campbell is arguably the world's most famous supermodel – and now fans have been given an insight into the strict diet she follows in order to maintain her astonishing figure. Her private chef, Sean John, has opened up about the 50-year-old's food habits, having prepared meals for Naomi for over a decade. Naomi has previously admitted that she only eats one meal a day – but it seems even that is restricted, with Sean stating that she won’t eat dairy, gluten or chicken.

Naomi Campbell famously restricts herself to one meal a day

He told Page Six: "I have cooked for her for over ten years. She has her own stuff at home, but I prepare one really good meal a day, and it's super clean and really healthy. . . She's an 'ital', which is a Jamaican word for clean vegetarian style, like Bob Marley rasta talk," Sean said. "And when she travels private, I prepare those meals, too. She doesn't eat plane food."

The Jamaican, who has been preparing Naomi's meals throughout the pandemic, only recently reopened his Chelsea Market restaurants, Le Song and Tings, for takeaway and delivery. But Naomi can be very specific when it comes to dining out. "She never orders from the restaurant. It's never from the menu. She's basically like, 'Make something, but not what's on the menu', so it's always a creative process," he said.

The 50-year-old is one of the world's most famous supermodels

"She has to have flavour. You can't just put salt and pepper in it. I don't do that anyway, but she knows! There's got to be some spice and herbs. She's all about making it soulful and flavourful."

Naomi is just as particular in other aspects of her life. She became known for her strict in-flight cleaning routine after a video of her wiping down the plane went viral back in 2019. In the clip, the London-born star could be seen removing her gloves from a carefully ziplocked compartment in her tote before getting out a pack of Dettol wipes and cleaning absolutely everything in sight - from the business class booth to her tray table, the TV screen and even the window.