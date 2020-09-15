Ashley Roberts' tie-dye birthday cake is like nothing you've ever seen Even the Heart Radio star was shocked!

Ashley Roberts' birthday cake was so colourful! The Heart Radio star celebrated her 39th birthday with close friends at Tuscan restaurant La Famiglia on Monday night, and she finished off the meal with what can only be described as a decadent, pastel-coloured culinary feast.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ashley reshared a video of the moment she was presented with her cake. "Happy birthday @iamashleyroberts. Thanks @thebakewelltart_ for this fabulous and delicious cake," her friend Emma wrote. As soon as Ashley caught sight of her cake, her reaction was simply to put her hands over her mouth and say: "Oh my god!"

Covered with pale green, pink and purple flowers, the pretty cake was decorated with marshmallows, piped icing and sprinkles while a rainbow candle sat on top – and we love how the colours matched her floral outfit.

The Heart Radio star was presented with a stunning pastel-coloured birthday cake

"This gorge pastel tie dye dream for @iamashleyroberts was my favourite order to date. And not just because I *blitzed* through every PCD bop you can imagine in my dance classes growing up," the cake designer wrote next to a close-up of the stunning creation.

After finishing her radio show with Amanda Holden, Ashley appeared to spend the afternoon embracing the warm weather, posing in a bikini on Instagram.

Dressed in a leopard print two-piece as she held up a phone to her ear, the former Pussycat Dolls star joked: "Ring Ring: Alexa says it’s 30 degrees and my birthday hunni’s. Thank you for all your lovely messages!!! love ya 14/9/2020 #virgoseason #itsmybirthday #subtle."

Ashley appeared to spend her birthday enjoying the sunshine

It wasn't long before her celebrity friends commented on the snap, with Stacey Dooley writing: "WELL WELL WELL. Happy bday sis." Janette Manrara added: "Oh she cute!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIS!!!," while Dianne Buswell commented: "Happy birthday ash xx."

