Gordon Ramsay made a surprising announcement on Tuesday, revealing that his famed Turkey Wellington dish will soon be available to order at his London restaurants. Yes, Christmas is officially a mere 14 weeks away!

The Hell's Kitchen chef – who raises children Holly, Jack, Megan, Tilly and Oscar with wife Tana Ramsay – left his Instagram followers baffled by the festive news, which many declared was far too early for this time of year.

He shared a video of a Christmas dinner featuring turkey breast wrapped in stuffing, sitting on a bed of cranberries while gravy was slowly poured over the top.

Gordon Ramsay is rolling out his Christmas menu

Gordon wrote: "The turkey welly is coming BACK.... Christmas must be round the corner!! Head to my stories to kickstart your planning!"

A swipe up link invited the chef's fans to book a table at one of his London restaurants, including Union Street Café, Lucky Cat and the Savoy Grill.

A longer message from Gordon revealed: "Seaason's Greetings from the Ramsays! This year, more than ever, we want you to enjoy a Christmas filled with all the important things - family, friends and great food.

"Our festive set menus are available from 16 November, plus there are delicious feasts for Christmas Day itself and New Year's Eve menus to ring in 2021 in style."

His fans weren't convinced it was an acceptable time for such a post. One wrote: "Gordon, it’s only September but looks good tho". Another joked: "Bro chill.. its September."

Christmas is a big deal at Gordon and wife Tana's house

Others were already looking forward to Christmas - and it seems many of us intend to make a real event out of the food this year after the coronavirus pandemic put life on hold for months.

"Christmas dinner sorted", one wrote, while another shared, "That looks amazing". Hear, hear.

Gordon has been prioritising his restaurants re-opening safely as lockdown restrictions ease. He also celebrated some good news in the midst of what has been a frustrating year for filming his TV projects.

Christmas in September? The dinner post proved polarising

His food programme Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip, which also stars Fred Siriex and Gino D'Acampo, was crowned Best Food Show at the TV Choice Awards earlier this month!

On winning the accolade, Gordon said: "I am sure you'd love to see all the three amigos accepting this together. But trust me, I am still recovering from our first American Road Trip.

"Thanks to all the readers and fans because without your support, honestly? Gino and Fred would not be employed. We will be back soon when Fred will hopefully have stopped wearing those budgie smugglers and Gino will have finally learnt to drive."

