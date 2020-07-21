It's shaping up to be an exciting summer for Gordon Ramsay, who announced on Tuesday that he and his team were in the process of completing a brand new outdoor terrace at his London restaurant Petrus.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Hell's Kitchen star wrote: "Coming soon… our brand new terrace at @PetrusByGordonRamsay. Michelin starred outdoor dining in the heart of London... it just doesn't get better than that!"

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay unveils incredible new terrace

Fans certainly seemed to agree, and rushed to the comment section of the famous chef's post to express their excitement. "Wow," wrote one, with another adding: "Amazing." A third gushed: "Yassss!"

Gordon also shared a clip of the beautiful outdoor space, featuring smart round tables draped in pristine table cloths, all socially distanced across a white tiled terrace.

Outdoor heaters were also visible, making it the perfect al fresco spot no matter what the weather.

Gordon has been frank throughout the coronavirus pandemic about the toll lockdown has taken on the restaurant industry as a whole.

Earlier in the month Gordon addressed his fellow restauranters

Earlier in the month he even shared an important message with his fellow restaurateurs, saying that "the last few months have been really hard" and adding that coronavirus has "changed many things" within the restaurant industry.

The father-of-five then went on to introduce his fans to TouchBistro, a system designed to help restaurant owners.

Gordon explained that TouchBistro was ideal for anyone looking to "pivot [their] business back through these difficult times."

He said in part: "I just wanted to take a quick minute to talk to all the restaurant owners out there, I know just as well as you that the last few months have been really hard, especially across this pandemic, and it's changed many things.

"That's why my friends at TouchBistro are here to help with a number of products, discounted to help you pivot your business back through these difficult times."

