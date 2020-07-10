Gordon Ramsay impresses fans with important message about restaurants The star chef shared the message on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay struck an unusually serious tone on Friday when he offered advice to his fellow restaurant owners in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar looks identical to his famous dad in new photo

Taking to Instagram, the Hell's Kitchen star told his followers that "the last few months have been really hard" adding that coronavirus has "changed many things" within the restaurant industry.

The father-of-five then went on to introduce his fans to Touch Bistro, a system designed to help restaurant owners.

Gordon explained that Touch Bistro was ideal for anyone looking to "pivot [their] business back through these difficult times."

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's immaculate kitchen will blow your mind!

Gordon shared the message on Instagram

MORE: Gordon Ramsay reveals how David Beckham helped him recover after trauma

He said in full: "I just wanted to take a quick minute to talk to all the restaurant owners out there, I know just as well as you that the last few months have been really hard, especially across this pandemic, and it's changed many things.

"That's why my friends at Touch Bistro are here to help with a number of products, discounted to help you pivot your business back through these difficult times.

"From online ordering to making reservations and ordering gift cards, trust me they're all here for you.

"They've even developed a restaurant recovery navigator website, which offers free solutions and support for your restaurants that need them right now.

Gordon and his son Oscar

"Trust me, Touch Bistro is one of the best POS systems out there, and I'm so pleased they're helping out restaurants during this very difficult time."

Gordon then added the caption: "For the fellow restaurant owners out there, I know it’s been a tough few months... that’s why my friends at @touch_bistro have an amazing site with resources for you! Visit the link in my bio now and be strong."

Needless to say, Gordon's followers were delighted that he had such brilliant advice to offer, and took to the comment section of his post to thank him.

"Wonderful that you are helping out," wrote one, with another adding: "So kind. Thank you chef."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.