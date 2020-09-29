Stacey Solomon reveals unique way she serves sons cereal The Loose Women star shared a photo on Instagram

Stacey Solomon made her two eldest boys breakfast on Tuesday – and the Loose Women star used food jars instead of bowls!

Posting a clip of herself filling what appears to be a pickle jar with milk and cereal, the mother-of-three added a laughing face emoji.

Stacey then shared a photo of her two eldest sons Leighton and Zachary giggling away next to the front door as they proudly held up their jars of cereal.

"They found these so funny they were cheersing each other like they were down the pub. I love them so much they really made me laugh this morning."

Would you take a leaf out of Stacey's book?

It's been an emotional few days for Stacey, who took her one-year-old son Rex to visit his great-grandma over the weekend.

In a short video shared on social media, Stacey's grandma and the tiny tot sat outside at a table in what appeared to be a pub garden.

They both laughed and smiled and seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

The proud mum-of-three added a heartfelt caption to the video which read: "We've [driven] a little way to come and see my grandma. She lives quite far from us…"

Stacey and her grandma

Stacey continued: "I just love her so so much and feel so lucky to have her in our lives. I want to see her as much as I can. I can't wait to properly be [allowed] to cuddle her again."

The former singer later added: "She's back home now, we had such a lovely day and I miss her already [heart emoji].

"Thinking of all of you who have lost grandparents or are unable to see them at the moment… Love you."

