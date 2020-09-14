We've got to hand it to Stacey Solomon – the Loose Women star is so imaginative when it comes to getting her children to eat their fruit and veg.

The mum-of-three has shared another of her clever food hacks on her social media and we are definitely trying this one with our own kids.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former X Factor star posted a photograph of a very healthy snack she had made for her son Rex, who she shares with actor Joe Swash. The photo showed a plate of banana, strawberries and kiwi all crafted into the shape of a cool castle.

The main body of the castle was made from chunks of banana, while the turrets, flags, windows and door were created from strawberries. Genius!

Stacey added a further detail of a moat made from cut-up kiwi pieces. What child wouldn't want to gobble up this fun fruit plate?!

The star loves to share snaps of her creative snacks with her fans, recently posting pictures of the chocolate caramel apples that she made with her sons, which looked seriously yummy.

During the summer holidays, Stacey showed her followers how to make a refreshing watermelon sorbet and even carved cactus shapes out of the fruit – wow!

The celebrity also indulges in a treat supper now and then. The previous weekend, the Stacey told fans how she ate a kebab for dinner and a MacDonald's for dessert. Following a sweet Ikea date night with her partner Joe Swash, Stacey took to Instagram to share a photo of herself tucking into a milkshake and a packet of chocolate.

