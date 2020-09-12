Stacey Solomon's dinner will make you so jealous The Loose Women star shared a photo on Instagram

We're not sure we've ever been so jealous of a celebrity's dinner before.

Stacey Solomon revealed that on Friday she treated herself to a kebab for dinner and a MacDonald's for dessert, and needless to say we're feeling seriously envious.

Following a sweet Ikea date night with her partner Joe Swash, Stacey took to Instagram to share a photo of herself tucking into a milkshake and a packet of chocolate.

The Loose Women star told her followers: "We went for a kebab and now it's McDonalds banana milkshake and Daim bars in bed for dessert.

We are so jealous!

"Goodnight, sweet dreams. I hope your weekend is filled with happiness."

Stacey is known for her sweet tooth, and on Thursday even showed off the chocolate caramel apples that she'd made.

The mother-of-three posted two clips of herself and her sons making the sweet treat together, and it looked so much fun!

Look at those toffee apples!

It's a bit like Halloween toffee apples but even more indulgent – plus you don't have to wait until 31 October.

Stacey's recipe is super simple: "Slice apple, dip in chocolate, swoosh caramel, add nuts/sprinkles," she told her followers.

The clip showed the star dipping a thinly sliced piece of apple on a kebab stick into a bowl of melted chocolate, before swirling tinned caramel over it artistically – what could be simpler?

The former X Factor singer added: "I love them. So easy and so much fun for the boys. If you can keep the stalk on when slicing them they look even better. If not push the stick all the way through so it looks like a stalk!"

One thing's for sure: we're definitely trying this tasty-looking recipe. That's our weekend menu sorted!

