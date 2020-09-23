Stacey Solomon confessed to a huge mealtime mistake on Wednesday in a short video the presenter posted to Instagram.

Before she headed out to work, the Loose Women panellist had shared a series of short clips which showed her lovingly making her own pizza, from rolling out the dough to decorating it with cheese, herbs, and chopped tomatoes.

READ: Joe Swash surprises Stacey Solomon with unbelievable '£50k' gift

As she explained to her followers while she worked, her motivation for cooking the tasty treat was that if she ate a tasty, filling lunch, then she wouldn't indulge and order a Chinese takeaway that evening.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals food faux pas in hilarious new video

But as Stacey revealed when she shared a video from her taxi a little bit later, she had forgotten to take her meticulously prepared lunch with her! Oops…

The star, who was wearing a pretty grey floral face mask, leaned forward as she explained what had happened.

The 30-year-old said: "I'm in the car on the way and I've only forgotten my bloomin' pizza!"

Stacey laughed as she continued: "After all that! I mean, I'm laughing but I'm actually so annoyed with myself right now."

Stacey also asked fans for help with her outfit

Ah well, we're sure it will taste just as good when she gets home, and if not, one more Chinese takeaway won't hurt…

Earlier in the day, the star had asked her fans for help with her style choices, as she wasn't sure if the outfit she was wearing worked or not.

MORE: How to create your own show-stopping autumn doorway like Stacey Solomon

Wearing a bold patterned skirt that fell just above her ankles, the former X Factor contestant paired the pale pink number with a clay-coloured jumper, beneath which a bejewelled shirt collar could be seen poking out.

But standing in front of the mirror in her bold look, Stacey could be heard asking: "I need help. Is this an outfit? Do you ever look at an outfit and go: 'I don’t know if that's right?' I really want it to be... but I just can't tell."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.