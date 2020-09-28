Nadia Sawalha completely strips off in the garden for this reason The Loose Women star looks fabulous!

After Gwyneth Paltrow stripped right down on her 48th birthday, Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha decided to follow suit!

The outspoken presenter took to her Instagram page to share a side-by-side photo of herself completely in the buff as she posed with a packet of butter, whilst also posting the Hollywood star's image.

Highlighting the importance of body confidence, Nadia told her followers: "So apparently @gwynethpaltrow uses her @goop body butter to give her the confidence to go naked in her garden!!!"

In the tongue-in-cheek post, Nadia added: "I always knew me and Gwinnie Gwin Gwins had something in common!!! I too use butter to help me go naked!! Lashings of the stuff!!! I love it on crumpets, pasta, cheese, cake, mash veg, chicken. How weird is that Gwins????? We are soooooo ALIKE!!! Love ya Gwinnie!!" [sic]

Nadia's picture was flooded with messages of support, with one of her followers writing: "I love this so much." Another remarked: "You are first class!! You're are simply amazing!!!" A third post read: "You are fabulous!!"

This is not the first time the 55-year-old TV star has stripped off. Earlier this year, Nadia took part in Halle Berry's Pillow Challenge which saw her covering her modesty with just a pillow, which was fashioned to appear as a dress.

Nadia stunned fans with this post

"Thank god for @halleberry inspiring me to find my inner couture, my inner supermodel, my inner fashion diva," she said at the time.

"Good god I feel beautiful!! Eat your heart out A-listers I'm coming through!!!!! Pillow available from...... Morrisons, Primark, Asda's and Croydon market ... WOULD YOU DARE TO TAKE THE PILLOW CHALLENGE?????"

The TV star also did the Pillow Challenge

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Nadia opened up about her body confidence and admitted she has to "work on it" every single day. "People say to me: 'I wish I had your confidence', and I always answer them: 'I haven't got my confidence,'" she explained. "Sometimes I have to really fake it to make it. I just say: 'Today I feel amazing' and I don't."

Speaking about the reaction she gets from her followers after showing off her curves, the doting mum explained: "Every time I post something I'll get a thousand messages and I read every single one. I copy and paste them and just send them here and there to the girls, and say: 'You don't have to answer me but I just want you to read this.' I want to play a part in changing the narrative."

