Ellie Goulding shows off her baking skills with incredible rainbow cake The singer surprised fans with her vibrant bake

Wow, we didn't know that Ellie Goulding was such a talented baker!

The singer, who is close friends with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to show fans a very impressive cake she had baked.

Ellie held the huge rainbow cake up to the camera for followers to get a good look and it looked delicious. Scrumptious layers of blue, green, yellow, orange and red sponge sandwiched together with white buttercream icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.

We're not entirely sure what the occasion was for such an amazing cake, but nonetheless, Ellie totally nailed it.

The star looked pretty proud of her creation, adding the caption: "Oops." We're thinking her funny comment was in reference to the fact a rather large slice was missing from the cake – perhaps already in Ellie's tummy?

Ellie's amazing rainbow cake

The Starry Eyed songwriter was inundated with compliments from both famous friends and fans. Fashion designer Alice Temperley posted a clapping hands emoji, while French chef Raymond Blanc wrote, "C’est magnifique!" Now that's praise indeed.

Her followers were just as impressed as we are, with one telling Ellie: "We have a MasterChef among us." Another said: "Looks delicious. Can I have a piece?"

Ellie also gave us a glimpse into her amazing kitchen, which featured wooden worktops and very cool black and white patterned tiles above her hob. We also love the moody monochrome artwork hanging on the wall of a ship at sea – it gives her kitchen a really funky vibe.

Now, who's making a rainbow cake this weekend?