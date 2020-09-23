Sophie Hamilton
Bake Off fans are in for a treat with this vegan doughnut recipe from Gousto – try the apple and cinnamon creation
The Great British Bake Off has returned to our TV screens and we've already gone baking crazy!
If you fancy yourself a bit of an amateur baker and fancy trying a new recipe, we've got a simple-yet-delicious treat for you to try out – vegan baked apple doughnuts.
Recipe box company Gousto has shared their dairy-free recipe with us and they say all you need is a doughnut pan and a big bowl to get started. Plus, there's no need for deep-frying as these apple and cinnamon doughnuts are baked.
Vegan Baked Apple Doughnuts recipe
Serves 8
Cooking Time: Under 1 hour
INGREDIENTS
Ingredients for vegan baked apple doughnuts
- 2 large apples
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- Vegetable oil to grease pan
- 120g self-raising flour
- 110g caster sugar
- Pinch of salt
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- Pinch of nutmeg (optional)
- 65ml almond milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 50g caster sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Try baking this easy doughnut recipe with the family
INSTRUCTIONS
Instructions for vegan baked apple doughnuts
Step 1
Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 4/175C/155C fan. Peel and roughly chop apples into small pieces and place on a lined baking tray. Bake for 20 minutes until soft. Mix chia seeds with 2 tbsp water. Set to one side. Once the apples are cooked, tip onto a chopping board, cool for a minute, then roughly chop until most of the apples are about 3-5mm.
Step 2
Grease doughnut pan with a little oil. Mix together dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add baked apples to dry ingredients, along with chia seeds, almond milk and vanilla extract. Mix together with a wooden spoon until smooth.
Step 3
Using a spoon or a piping bag, pour the mixture into the tin rings. Make sure they’re only ¾ full - this gives them room to rise. Tap the tin a couple of times on the counter, releasing any trapped air bubbles. Bake in the middle of the oven for 13-15 minutes, until risen. Remove, and allow to cool in the tin for 15 minutes, pulling away from the tin edges as they cool.
Step 4
Mix the remaining caster sugar and cinnamon on a plate. Remove the doughnuts from the pan and coat in the cinnamon sugar. Top tip If the doughnuts are sticking in the middle, use a toothpick to loosen from the tin. They should then lift out easily. Serve fresh.
Visit gousto.co.uk for more doughnut recipes