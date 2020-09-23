﻿
GBBO inspired vegan doughnuts are autumn's naughtiest treat

The Great British Bake Off has returned to our TV screens and we've already gone baking crazy!

If you fancy yourself a bit of an amateur baker and fancy trying a new recipe, we've got a simple-yet-delicious treat for you to try out – vegan baked apple doughnuts.

Recipe box company Gousto has shared their dairy-free recipe with us and they say all you need is a doughnut pan and a big bowl to get started. Plus, there's no need for deep-frying as these apple and cinnamon doughnuts are baked.

Vegan Baked Apple Doughnuts recipe

Serves 8

Cooking Time: Under 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 large apples
  • 1 tbsp chia seeds
  • Vegetable oil to grease pan
  • 120g self-raising flour
  • 110g caster sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • Pinch of nutmeg (optional)
  • 65ml almond milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 50g caster sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 4/175C/155C fan. Peel and roughly chop apples into small pieces and place on a lined baking tray. Bake for 20 minutes until soft. Mix chia seeds with 2 tbsp water. Set to one side. Once the apples are cooked, tip onto a chopping board, cool for a minute, then roughly chop until most of the apples are about 3-5mm.

Step 2

Grease doughnut pan with a little oil. Mix together dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add baked apples to dry ingredients, along with chia seeds, almond milk and vanilla extract. Mix together with a wooden spoon until smooth.

Step 3

Using a spoon or a piping bag, pour the mixture into the tin rings. Make sure they’re only ¾ full - this gives them room to rise. Tap the tin a couple of times on the counter, releasing any trapped air bubbles. Bake in the middle of the oven for 13-15 minutes, until risen. Remove, and allow to cool in the tin for 15 minutes, pulling away from the tin edges as they cool.

Step 4

Mix the remaining caster sugar and cinnamon on a plate. Remove the doughnuts from the pan and coat in the cinnamon sugar. Top tip If the doughnuts are sticking in the middle, use a toothpick to loosen from the tin. They should then lift out easily. Serve fresh.

Visit gousto.co.uk for more doughnut recipes 

