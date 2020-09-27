Holly Willoughby wows fans with her homemade rainbow cake The This Morning star showed off her baking skills

Is there anything the lovely Holly Willoughby can't do? The stunning This Morning host has shared new photos on her Instagram page of a colourful cake that she made – and we are seriously impressed.

The mum-of-three took to the social media site on Sunday and posted snaps of the very cool cake, which she baked for a friend she calls 'Moon Man'.

"Cake complete! Happy birthday to my dear friend Moon Man... love ya!" wrote Holly beside the pictures.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals a first look at her incredible swimming pool

SEE: 10 famous kids' birthday cakes that make us go wow!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amazing celebrity birthday cakes!

The star had baked a multi-layered rainbow cake for her friend and decorated it to look like the surface of the moon. We see what you did there Holly!

The TV presenter had even added a little Lego astronaut holding an American flag – such a cool touch.

LOOK: Christine Lampard treats daughter Patricia to the dreamiest birthday cake

Holly's impressive moon cake

Some of Holly's followers also wished her friend a happy birthday and plenty complimented her on her baking talent. One said: "It’s fabulous Holly!" and another posted, "Looks fantastic l might have a go xx."

Another told the star: "Impressive- well done now my grandson wants me to make him a moon landing cake!!!"

MORE: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy's incredible second birthday cake will make your jaw drop

Holly is a popular presenter on This Morning

Holly is clearly getting her cake making practice in ahead of her son Chester's birthday on Tuesday. We can't wait to see what sweet creation she comes up with!

The finished product!

On Saturday, Holly has given her fans a little teaser of the rainbow cake when she posted a snap of four bowls of yellow, red, blue and green cake mix sitting on her kitchen table, and wrote: "Rainbow cake incoming."

Needless to say, the star's fans were desperate to see a photo of the cake. We're sure they'll be satisfied with the finished product.