Robbie Williams and Ayda Field treat birthday girl Teddy to the cutest pancake cake! A brilliant way to start one's birthday

Aw, happy birthday to Teddy Williams! The daughter of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field turned eight on Friday and her famous parents pulled out all the stops celebrating her special day.

Mum Ayda posted a sweet photo of the birthday girl on her way to school with a party hat on her head and with birthday cookies in tow to give to her classmates. The TV star also shared more snaps of the family's birthday breakfast – including a picture of Teddy's very cool cake.

What type of cake does a girl have at her 8th birthday breakfast? A pancake cake, that's what!

MORE: 43 show-stopping celebrity birthday cakes that are out of this world

Loading the player...

WATCH: See 12 amazing birthday cakes!

In one of the photos on Ayda's Instagram Stories we see the ultra-cute cake, made of a stack of small American-style pancakes and decorated in multi-coloured sprinkles and matching rainbow flags. Gorgeous!

In the background, the breakfast table is covered in more colourful sprinkles and confetti, with a delicious spread of pastries plus fun party hats and decorations.

READ: 12 best chocolate hampers for Christmas

Teddy's cute pancake cake

Loose Women star Ayda gushed: "Eight years ago today, you entered our world and gave us the greatest gift ever... being your mummy and daddy.

"And ever since then, you have lit up our world in the most magnificent way... HAPPY BIRTHDAY THEODORA ROSE... #thereisonlyoneofyou #happybirthdaybabygirl AWxx."

MORE: Ayda Field twins with son Charlie in dreamy floaty dress for adorable date night

The birthday girl off to school

Teddy is the eldest of Robbie and Ayda's four children. They are also parents to Charlie, five, Colette, two, and baby Beau, who was born in February.

We bet that pancake cake didn't hang around for very long!