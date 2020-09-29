Holly Willoughby wows with son's birthday cake – but husband Dan is not impressed The This Morning star shared a snapshot on Instagram

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Tuesday morning in celebration of her son Chester's sixth birthday. The This Morning host shared a rare snapshot of her youngest child, showing the little boy stood in front of his Chelsea football club-themed birthday cake.

The impressive three-tier creation featured a little football shirt made in icing emblazoned with Chester's name and age, along with decorative blue stars on sticks and three candles adorning the top.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals difficult family decision

In her caption, Holly admitted that husband Dan Baldwin – a life-long Arsenal fan – was less than impressed with the creation, and blamed friend and Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, for Chester's choice of club.

Holly, 39, wrote: "If anyone knows my @arsenal loving husband you'll know how much this cake for Chester's birthday is killing him... I blame you entirely @franklampard 🤪...However that's our boy all over... marching to the beat of his own drum, spreading absolute joy wherever he goes ... we love you so very much Chester Chops... how is my beautiful baby 6 already!"

Chester was treated to a Chelsea-themed birthday cake

Frank was among those to reply to the post, joking: "Happy Birthday Chester my little Chelsea friend! The boy just has amazing taste in his football teams. Next stop a Chelsea cake for Dan on his birthday and my work is done. Hope he has a great day. X."

Chester is Holly and Dan’s youngest child together. The couple, who married in August 2007, are also proud parents to 11-year-old Harry, and nine-year-old Belle.

Holly has previously admitted that her high-profile TV job can make it difficult for her to spend quality time with her family.

Holly is a proud mum to three children

Speaking to Red magazine, she confessed she found juggling her career and being a mum a "challenge".

"Becoming a mum was the only thing I knew I definitely wanted when I was growing up, but the image I had never involved me being a working mum," she explained.

"That's the biggest challenge. I've been riddled with guilt about getting that part wrong. You love them so much and you don't want to mess them up."

