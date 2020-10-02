Phillip Schofield's breakfast fry-up will make you so hungry The This Morning star shared the photo on Instagram

Phillip Schofield was shooting on location on Friday, and as a result, treated himself to one of the most mouth-watering fry-ups we've ever laid eyes on!

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of his plate piled high with eggs, sausages, toast, tomatoes, bacon and a hash brown for good measure, the famous dad wrote: "Best thing about location filming… a dirty fry-up."

In our opinion, the This Morning star should start his own food blog, because his meals often leave us speechless.

Last month, the presenter tucked into an incredibly decadent cake that he'd been sent by We Buy Any Car – whose adverts he appears in.

How yummy does that breakfast look?

Taking to Instagram to post a photo of the delicious looking cake, which was covered with white icing, the famous presenter revealed that the company had reached an amazing 2 million customers with his help.

Also in September, Phillip shared with his followers a genius way to separate egg yolks – and you're going to wish you'd thought of this one earlier!

Phil shared a photo of a delicious breakfast he rustled up at home

Sharing several videos of his simple but effective method, Phil simply cracked the egg into one hand, dropped the empty egg shells into the sink and allowed the egg white to slip through tiny gaps between his fingers, before placing the unbroken yolk into an empty mug nearby.

Chefs always make the process of separating egg yolk look so simple by juggling the yolk between the two halves of the eggshell until the whites are gone, while others use an empty plastic bottle to suck up the yolk, leaving the rest behind.

Not Phil though!

