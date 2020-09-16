Phillip Scofield enjoys delicious cake to celebrate milestone The This Morning star shared a photo on Instagram

Phillip Scofield is having cake for dinner!

The This Morning star was sent a cake by vehicle purchasing company We Buy Any Car – whose adverts he appears in – as he helped the company reach an incredible milestone.

Taking to Instagram to post a photo of the delicious looking cake, which was covered with white icing, the famous presenter revealed that the company had reached an amazing 2 million customers with his help!

Green icing on the gateau read: "We Buy Any Car 2m customers."

Next to the cake a handwritten note was also visible.

"Thanks so much Phil for helping us reach 2m customers! Love from We Buy Any Car," it said.

That cake looks so tasty!

It's shaping up to be quite a scrumptious week for Phillip, who also enjoyed a mystery lunch date on Tuesday.

Posting a video of himself filmed outside of the This Morning studios, the father-of-two could be seen wearing a black facemask as he told his followers: "I am about to be taken out to lunch for the first time since March."

Phillip enjoyed a lunch date on Tuesday

He didn't say where he was going or who with, but White City – where the popular morning show he fronts with Holly Willoughby is filmed – is full of lovely places to grab a bite.

Phillip returned to his ITV hosting duties this month following his annual summer break, and on Tuesday, The Sun revealed that the 58-year-old is planning on knocking down a garage at his £2.6million Oxfordshire home to build his own two-bedroom residence.

It's going to be a busy autumn for Phillip!

