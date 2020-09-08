Phillip Schofield's gin advent calendar is here for Christmas 2020 – and we are SO ready for it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Has Phillip Schofield just made our Christmas? We think so, as he’s just launched the Phillip Schofield gin advent calendar for 2020 – thanks, Phil! The This Morning host, who famously enjoys a daily G&T (he even goes for a run with a glass of gin and tonic!), has partnered with The Craft Gin Club and handpicked 25 of his favourite gins to be behind each door.

The 25 Gins of Christmas, £99.95, The Craft Gin Club

The limited-edition boozy advent calendar even has a surprise behind one of the doors; a mini bottle of Phillip Schofield's signature 'Schofe's Christmas Gin', a fruity, warming gin full of festive flavours. Sounds delicious.

"It's no secret I’m a big fan of gin and Christmas so creating my own gin advent calendar has been a dream come true," said Phillip. "With the Christmas countdown unlikely to be quite the same this year I wanted to bring together gin lovers across the UK to enjoy a daily G&T with me in the run up to Christmas."

Phil shared his unique exercise accessory during lockdown

Alongside Phillip's gin, the 25 Gins of Christmas advent calendar is packed with exclusive gin crafted by some of the UK's finest distillers, from pink gins to flavoured gins plus some classics in there too. Priced at £99.95, its currently available to Craft Gin Club members only until October, when it'll go on sale to everyone.

Gin isn’t Phillip's only tipple of choice – he loves a glass of his own wine brand, too. And one of Phillip's wines, the Beneventano Falanghina white wine, recently won an award, scooping bronze at the 2020 International Wine & Spirit Competition.

Holly Willoughby shows her support for Phillip Schofielf's wine venture

His range also includes a red, the Nero di Troia, and both come in eco-friendly 2.25l boxes priced at £26.99 each. His This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby is also a fan, and showed her support by sharing a photo to Instagram of her with the two wines. We'll take one of each, please!

