Phillip Schofield shares genius egg hack – and it's so quick and easy The This Morning presenter's method is so simple

Philip Schofield has become the latest star to offer his followers a clever food hack, following on from the likes of celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson.

The This Morning presenter has been open about his hatred for egg whites in the past and often chooses to cook simply the yolk for his breakfasts – a controversial food choice among his fans, no doubt. But how does Phil separate his eggs?

The This Morning star got his hands messy cooking breakfast

Chefs always make the process look so simple by simply juggling the yolk between the two halves of the eggshell until the whites are gone, while others use an empty plastic bottle to suck up the yolk, leaving the rest behind. Not Phil!

On Sunday, the TV star revealed he is not afraid to get his hands dirty in the kitchen. Sharing several videos of his simple but effective method, Phil simply cracked the egg into one hand, dropped the empty egg shells into the sink and allowed the egg white to slip through tiny gaps between his fingers, before placing the unbroken yolk into an empty mug nearby.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield Shares Glimpse Inside Stunning Family Kitchen

To prove his cooking hack works, he later shared a photo of his finished breakfast. On his plate, a toasted bagel was topped with butter and his unusual egg, while bacon and tomatoes surrounded the edges.

Phil showed off his finished breakfast, complete with just the egg yolk!

Phil's choice of drinks, however, is much less controversial. The 58-year-old has not only released his own brand of award-winning wine which he regularly pairs with his impressive dinner concoctions, but he has also recently launched the Phillip Schofield gin advent calendar for 2020.

The Dancing on Ice host, who even goes for a run with a glass of gin and tonic, has partnered with The Craft Gin Club and handpicked 25 of his favourite gins to be behind each door – something to look forward to this Christmas!

