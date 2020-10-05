David Beckham may have passed his passion for baking on to his daughter Harper, as she was up bright and early on Monday morning to get creative in the kitchen – making cake for breakfast!

The former England footballer shared a photo of the nine-year-old grinning as she held up two bright red hands to the camera, which we can only assume was red food dye. While Harper wisely pulled her hair away from her face with a blue bandana, her white T-shirt was a bold choice for her baking experiment!

Harper showed off her messy hands following her baking session!

"Pinkalicious is back making cupcakes for breakfast #HarperSeven. One for Mummy @victoriabeckham," David captioned the photo, and Victoria quickly set the record straight about who was actually responsible for creating the sweet treats. "Mummy made them!!! X," she wrote.

Harper's red hands left some fans baffled over what she was baking, with one asking: "Is she making cupcakes with beetroot?" Considering Victoria's love of healthy foods, it's very possible! Several others joked: "It looks like she killed someone."

David and Victoria's daughter has clearly been enjoying testing out her culinary skills recently – perhaps more so since her dad whipped up several cakes during the COVID-19 lockdown – as she also surprised her parents with a decadent breakfast in bed on Sunday morning.

The nine-year-old treated David and Victoria to breakfast in bed on Sunday

Harper presented her mum with a healthy fruit platter with half a mango, cubed and ready to eat, as well as chopped apple, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries – all served on an oval-shaped blue plate.

David's dish, meanwhile, consisted of an egg sandwich surrounded by love hearts made out of tomato ketchup – the same pattern that decorated the background of her thoughtful letter!

Harper's message read: "Dear mummy and daddy I hope you slept well and I hope you both like your breakfast. I love you so so so so much. Happy Sunday." We wonder what dish will be next on Harper's list...

