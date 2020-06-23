David Beckham makes homemade honey using new £500 garden accessory The former footballer will have access to lots of fresh honey!

David Beckham has been impressing fans with his cooking skills during the lockdown, but he has taken his commitment to fresh food to the next level by investing in an incredible new garden accessory. In order to have a constant flow of fresh honey in the Beckham family home in the Cotswolds, David has constructed their very own beehive - and we're very impressed with the finished product.

David Beckham made beehives for the garden at his Cotswolds home

The former footballer took to his Instagram Stories to show off the new wooden structure from Flow, which he previously revealed he was assembling himself on the grey metal dining table on a covered terrace area of their garden. Making fun of his own handyman skills, he joked, "Still standing."

We've tracked down the exact beehive and it has a pricetag of £568 - which is modest considering some models go up to £650. The father-of-four appears to have opted for the classic style, known as the Flow Hive Classic 7 Frame. All David would need to do to get access to fresh honey is turn the Flow Key and watch as the honey flows down the frame and into the jar. He can get up to 3 kg of honey per frame when full - and with ten frames available, that's breakfast sorted for months!

David showed off the finished beehive in the garden of his Cotswolds house

David began the DIY project of putting together the flat-packed beehive last week, and his wife Victoria filmed a video of him hard at work. "David decided to start building beehives," VB said in the video, adding: "Is that your new project darling?" To which David replied: "You'll be very happy when we have our own honey."

The 45-year-old has also ensured the Beckham clan have access to plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables during the coronavirus crisis, even spending as much as £400 at a local Cotswolds deli! The Daily Mail reported the superstar footballer often takes his daughter Harper to visit Mrs Bumbles in Burford, Oxfordshire, which is near the Beckham's countryside retreat.

