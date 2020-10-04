Harper Beckham treats parents David and Victoria to unbelievable breakfast in bed Harper's handwritten note is so sweet!

David and Victoria Beckham were in for a treat on Sunday morning when their daughter Harper treated them to a relaxing (and very impressive!) breakfast in bed.

READ: Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper's apple pie looks too good to eat

Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the thoughtful gesture, showing off two very different meal choices – one prepared with herself in mind and another for her footballer husband David.

Harper, nine, chose a very healthy fruit platter for her mum, complete with half a mango, cubed and ready to eat, as well as chopped apple, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries – all served on an oval-shaped blue plate.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Beckhams' stunning kitchen inside £31million house will leave you speechless

Considering Victoria has previously admitted to enjoying "green monster" breakfast smoothies packed full of fruit and vegetables, and two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar followed by fresh lemon with boiling water, it seems Harper's healthy breakfast was likely to be a big hit with her mum.

Harper prepared two very different breakfast dishes for David and Victoria

David's dish, meanwhile, consisted of an egg sandwich surrounded by love hearts made out of tomato ketchup. Both plates were presented on a wooden platter with a jug of water spelling out 'love' on the front and a handwritten note in the middle.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares the most angelic photo of daughter Harper

Harper's message read: "Dear mummy and daddy I hope you sleeped well and I hope you both like your breakfast. I love you so so so so much. Happy Sunday," while red love hearts decorated the background. Victoria captioned the sweet photo: "We love you so much Harper Seven x."

Victoria shared a photo of her daughter's adorable handwritten note

This is not the first time Harper's culinary skills have allowed David and Victoria to enjoy a lazy morning in bed. In 2019, the pair shared photos of another indulgent breakfast prepared by their daughter, with Victoria enjoying a colourful fruit bowl topped with a decorative sprig of mint, while David's plate consisted of sausages, scrambled eggs and toast. Breakfasts in the Beckham household, anyone?

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's latest news will really Spice Up Your Life