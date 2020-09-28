Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper's apple pie looks too good to eat The ladies cooked up the sweet treat for the Beckham boys

Fresh from her detox retreat in Germany with husband David, Victoria Beckham is enjoying time at home with her children – and it looks like the former Spice Girl is turning all Mary Berry on us!

The fashion designer shared some clips on her Instagram Stories of a joint creation she made with her daughter Harper – and it looks mighty delicious.

"Mummy and Harper baking day!" wrote Victoria. "Apple pie with homegrown apples for the boys."

The pie looked amazing; a perfect pastry case surrounding what was surely a tasty, fruity filling. Some parts of the crust had broken off, but we think that just adds to its homemade charm.

We also hear Victoria and Harper speaking on the video clips. The mum-of-four says: "So here is an apple pie that myself and Harper made with apples that we collected from the tree, right Harper?"

"Yeah from our garden!" pipes up her daughter. Victoria adds: "We collected the apples. We made this pie, which is Cruz's favourite."

The Beckham ladies' pie

Yum! The Beckham boys are certainly in for a treat with that culinary creation. Good work ladies.

This pie has us feeling hungry

Perhaps Victoria is craving something sugary after her super healthy detox week at Villa Stéphanie in Baden Baden's Black Forest, where a seven-night programme starts from £3,430 per person!

Sharing some snaps of the break on her Instagram page, Victoria revealed the healthy food they had been snacking on after meeting a nutritional coach at the start of their week.

Victoria and Harper have a close relationship

The couple had individually-created menus by chefs, which were bursting with vegetables and fish, with David showing off his delicious-looking meals on his own Instagram.

Time for some apple pie, we'd say.