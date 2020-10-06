10 best advent calendars for foodies – from gourmet cheese, crisps, chilli and marshmallows

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Food fans know that Christmas is the best time of year – there are so many mouth-watering treats to be had.

Well the bon vivants out there will be pleased to know that you don’t have to wait till the big day to indulge, thanks to the amazing range of decadent foodie advent calendars out there to be savored.

You can get an advent calendar totally devoted to cheese, and there are options featuring gourmet popcorn and marshmallows. And then there’s Fortnum & Mason's stellar offering…

We’ve gathered together the best, so keep scrolling and make your choice for a delicious festive countdown.

Gourmet cheese advent calendar for 2020

Welcome to cheese heaven! This foodie advent calendar from the Chuckling Cheese Company features 24 mini cheddar cheese truckles in mouth-watering flavours including orange & Whiskey, Caramelised Red Onion and even Christmas Pudding! Just make sure you store it in the fridge!

Merry Cheesemas Cheese advent calendar, £39.99, Amazon

Gourmet popcorn advent calendar for 2020

Popcorn never tasted so good, seriously. Joe & Seph’s foodie advent calender offering contains 24 bags of their award-winning popcorn in 19 different flavours, with highlights including Banoffee Pie, Caramel & White Chocolate and Toffee Apple & Cinamon. Oh, and they save the best till last – the milk chocolate popcorn bites are the treat behind door 24.

Joe & Seph’s Popcorn Advent Calendar, £26.99, Amazon

Gourmet marshmallow advent calendar for 2020

The gourmet marshmallow advent calendar is back for its fourth year, with 25 hand-made marshmallows to enjoy. There are 12 different flavours, including Vanilla Bean, Candy Floss and Cookies & Cream. There’s an extra treat on Christmas day – a milk chocolate enrobed vanilla marshmallow bar made using yummy Belgian milk chocolate.

Naked Marshmallow advent calendar, £21.99, Amazon

Fortnum & Mason’s feasting advent calendar for 2020

If money is no object, then this is the one for true gourmands. There really is no better way to countdown to Christmas than with a luxury foodie advent calendar from Fortnum & Mason each day, up until and including 25 December. There is a bit of everything, from tea and coffee to confectionary and biscuits, preserves and condiments, with highlights including Salted Caramel Florentines, Fortnum's Pickle and a quarter Champagne Bottle. Heavenly!

Fortnum's Feasting advent calendar, £200, Fortnum & Mason

Pork Scratching advent calendar for 2020

Well this is a bit different! Behind each of the 24 windows in this foodie advent calendar you’ll find a mini bag of deliciously flavoured pork scratchings – from Slow BBQ to Marvellous Maple and even Salt ‘N Vinegar. All so tangy and moreish – possibly the winner of the ‘Advent calendar we never knew existed but want immediately’ award.

Snaffling Pig 2020 Pork scratching advent calendar, £15.99, Amazon

Chilli lovers advent calendar for 2020

Do you know someone who likes it hot when it comes to their food and can’t get enough of chilli? This foodie advent calendar comes with a new hot sauce to try every day – definitely one to spice up December with flavours like Dragon’s breath Chilli sauce, Indian Tigerblood Chilli sauce and Egyptian Fire Scarab Chilli Sauce.

24 days of hot sauce advent calendar, £19.96, Amazon

Gourmet jelly beans advent calendar for 2020

if you have a sweet tooth then this is the one. You get 24 mini bags of treats from the original gourmet jelly bean company Jelly Belly – perfect for sharing and the flavours are out of this world, from tropical – like Kiwi and Strawberry Daiquiri to ice cream flavours like Birthday Cake and Chocolate Mint.

Jelly Belly Christmas advent Calendar, £12.99, Amazon

Luxury herbal tea calendar for 2020

All about the tea? Pukka’s tea advent calendar is the perfect choice then, hands down. Countdown to the big day with 24 tea bags of best-selling, ethically sourced Pukka flavours, including wonderberry green, peppermint & licorice and blackcurrant beauty.

Pukka herbal tea advent calendar Christmas selection, £8.55, Amazon

Nuts and gourmet snacks advent calendar for 2020

The Muchkings foodie advent calendar is a great one for anyone who’s nuts about nuts, and similar snacks. You’ll find Chocolate peanuts & Yoghurt raisins, smoked paprika coated peanuts and wasabi peanuts among the 24 surprises to open.

Munchkings Christmas advent calendar, £29.99, Amazon

Crisps advent calendar for 2020

Yes, you can even get a crisps advent calendar! Pringles have thrown their hat into the ring with their 12-day advent calendar for savoury fans, there are four different flavours to open, with a different tub each day.

Pringles 12 days Christmas advent calendar, £22, Amazon

