11 best vegan advent calendars – chocolate, beauty, sweets and more

Looking for a vegan advent calendar this year? In the past it might have been a case of slim pickings for the plant-based living folks among us, but not for the countdown to Christmas 2020 – there are so many vegan-friendly options for both kids and adults alike.

So whether you’re looking for a dairy-free sweet treat or some cruelty-free beauty surprises to make December a little more festive and fun then read on, we’ve gathered the best here.

Best chocolate vegan advent calendars

Each December morning means a new window to open, with a piece of vegan-friendly delicious dark chocolate – and an interesting world fact – behind every one. The Ghana-based company uses only fairtrade ingredients and uses Ghanaian cocoa beans, some of the most sought-after in the world.

Divine Chocolate dark chocolate advent calendar, £6.95, Liberty London

Dark choccy fans will also love Hotel Chocolat’s vegan advent calendar, made with 100% Ecuadorian cocoa beans and moulded into festive sculptures. It has zero sugar and of course no added milk. There’s also an uplifting message behind every door which is a nice extra touch.

The Advent calendar 100%, £12.50, Hotel Chocolat

Nomo’s mission statement is clear – no more missing out! The free-from chocolate brand’s vegan offering is a dairy free and gluten free advent calendar which is filled with a selection of 12 tasty caramel & sea salt choc and 12 creamy choc drops, with a message behind each door.

Nomo vegan advent calendar, £9.99, Amazon

White chocolate fans, this one’s for you! Moo Free’s dairy-free advent calendar contains 24 organic, gluten free, soya free rice milk chocolate treats and is a great option for kids. Moo Free also do a vegan alternative to milk chocolate advent calendar so check that one out too if you like your vegan chocolate to be a little sweeter.

Moo Free white chocolate advent calendar, £5.19, Amazon

Cocoa Libre’s beautiful advent calendar is vegan and free from not just dairy, but also gluten, nuts, peanuts and wheat, making it a great choice for anyone with food allergies. It contains 24 large, delicious choccy treats made with rice milk and moulded into fun festive shapes.

Cocoa Libre advent calendar, £15, Amazon

Best foodie vegan advent calendars

Gourmet popcorn masters Joe & Seph’s have launched their first gluten free, vegan calendar and it’s truly mouth-watering – as well as looking downright gorge! There are 24 festive cubbyholes to open, each hiding a mini pack of handmade gourmet popcorn in eight unique vegan flavours, including their best-selling Vegan Salted Caramel, Vegan Toffee Apple & Cinnamon and Vegan Dark Chocolate popcorn. Drool!

Joe & Seph’s Vegan popcorn advent calendar, £24.19, The Vegan Kind

This is a bit different! Countdown to Christmas with 24 seasoned salts, sugars and spices which are all vegan-friendly. It includes tastes from all over the world – India, Pakistan, Peru, Djibouti, Finland and other countries – and they’re all Individually packed in resealable kraft paper bags.

C&T vegan spices advent calendar, £37.90, Amazon

In the market for sweet treats that are 100% natural? Then Candy Kittens' build-your-own tree advent calendar is the one. There's a vegan gourmet sweetie each day until Christmas Eve and the delicious flavours include Wild Strawberry, Sour Watermelon, Tropical Mango, and Blueberry Bliss. They're all made with 10% fruit juice and plant-based ingredients and absolutely no artificial colourings or flavours.

Candy Kittens Gourmet sweets advent calendar, £8 Boots

Best cruelty-free vegan beauty advent calendars

Holland & Barrett’s cruelty-free advent calendar is packed with sustainable brands including UpCircle, Ethique, Weleda and Q&A. You get £170 worth of products for £40 – there are vegan serums, cleasers oils and creams waiting behind each door, and it also features vouchers behind selected doors so you can keep growing your vegan beauty collection.

25 days of beauty advent calendar, £40 Holland & Barrett

Superdrug’s vegan beauty advent offering features their cruelty free makeup line Studio London. The 12 Days Makeup gift set takes you half way through to Christmas with 12 full size products, including vegan eyeshadows, blusher, mascara and makeup brushes. Hurry if you want to grab a bargain as it’s currently on offer at half price.

Or if you’ve got a bit more to spend, the full 24-day vegan beauty advent calendar is up for grabs for £50, reduced from £100.

Superdrug Studio London 12 days makeup gift set, was £60 now £30, Superdrug

