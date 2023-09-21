9 Best advent calendars for teens and tweens in 2023

Teens (and some tweens) might be at an age where they are no longer putting cookies and milk out for Santa Claus, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still get excited for Christmas. You can keep the magic alive with an advent calendar - and there are a whole host up for grabs especially for teens.

Whether they’re an avid Roblox player, obsessed with makeup or just a Pokemon nerd, there’s an advent calendar that’ll make December extra special. Pleasing a teen isn’t always easy, so we’ve hand-picked the best ones you can buy in 2023, just keep scrolling…

Our Senior Lifestyle Editor is the mum of a teen and has other teens in her extended family. So she knows the struggle. “Choosing an advent calendar for teens or tweens is as much as a minefield as picking out a gift for them,” she says. “No matter what, you’re always in danger of being ‘cringey’.

“So if you want to avoid eye rolls, in my experience, there are some surefire hits: snack food advent calendars, like popcorn or Pringles – and my older teen son likes a good tea advent – inexpensive jewellery and beauty Christmas countdowns, or an advent calendar with a nod to their interests, like Marvel, will do the trick.”

Best advent calendars for teens at a glance