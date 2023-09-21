Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 Best advent calendars for teens and tweens in 2023

These are the coolest advent calendars for teens you’ll find

Best teen advents
Teens (and some tweens) might be at an age where they are no longer putting cookies and milk out for Santa Claus, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still get excited for Christmas. You can keep the magic alive with an advent calendar - and there are a whole host up for grabs especially for teens.

Whether they’re an avid Roblox player, obsessed with makeup or just a Pokemon nerd, there’s an advent calendar that’ll make December extra special. Pleasing a teen isn’t always easy, so we’ve hand-picked the best ones you can buy in 2023, just keep scrolling…

Our Senior Lifestyle Editor is the mum of a teen and has other teens in her extended family. So she knows the struggle. “Choosing an advent calendar for teens or tweens is as much as a minefield as picking out a gift for them,” she says. “No matter what, you’re always in danger of being ‘cringey’.

“So if you want to avoid eye rolls, in my experience, there are some surefire hits: snack food advent calendars, like popcorn or Pringles – and my older teen son likes a good tea advent – inexpensive jewellery and beauty Christmas countdowns, or an advent calendar with a nod to their interests, like Marvel, will do the trick.”

Best advent calendars for teens at a glance

  • Best teen advent calendar for beauty fans

    GLOSSYBOX advent calendar 2023

    GlossyBox 2023 Feel The Magic Advent Calendar

    What do you get? A total of 28 products from top beauty brands including ESPA, Iconic London and L’Occitaine to open during the 24 days leading up to Christmas.

    Why do we rate it? It’s one of the most popular beauty advents for teen girls and it’s so competitively priced. At £70 for subscribers or £80 for non-subscribers but with the contents worth £473 it’s such a bargain!

  • Best teen advent calendar for stationery fanatics

    CoralandInk Ultimate 24 days of Stationery Calendar

    CoralandInk Ultimate 24 days of Stationery Calendar

    What do you get? 24 days of kawaii stationery items including pens, notepads, washi tapes, stickers and more - and on the last day there’s a specially-designed journal to plan for the New Year

    Why do we rate it? CoralandInk’s Japanese and Korean-inspired products are all so adorable - they’re perfect for teens and it’s a company with an inspiring back story. Founder and former student Aiesha set it up when the pandemic meant she had to take a GAP year before starting university. The side project turned into a thriving business with thousands of sales.

  • Best teen advent calendar for jewellery lovers

    h and m jewellery advent calendar cheap price

    H&M Jewellery Advent Calendar

    What do you get? 24 cute gold-coloured jewellery surprises including earrings and a necklace with changeable pendants.

    Why do we rate it? Finding a jewellery advent calendar for teen girls is tricky - you don’t want something that’s too childish, but then you don’t want something that’s too ‘boring’. H&M’s offering is perfect, and it’s such a bargain at £19.99.

  • Best teen advent calendar for Marvel fans:

    Marvel Advent Calendar on Amazon

    Funko Marvel Advent Calendar 2023

    What do you get? 24 mini Funko figures (Funko Pocket Pops to be precise) featuring all your favourite characters from the Marvel Universe

    Why do we rate it? Groot as a Christmas tree, Captain America as a Gingerbread man, Spider-Man in a Santa hat - do we really need to say more?

  • Best teen advent calendar for Pokemon Card Game geeks

    Pokemon Trading Cards 2023 advent calendar

    Pokemon 2023 TGC Party Calendar

    What do you get? Eight foil promo cards with a festive stamp, five Pokémon TCG booster packs, seven Pokémon TCG 3-card fun packs, two Pokémon coins, two colourful sticker sheets, and one sidekick dangler featuring Pikachu and Glaceon. Oh, and you get a code card for Pokémon TCG Live.

    Why do we rate it? This was top of my tween’s wish list this year and he could not be more excited for December to start so he can start opening it. You actually get a lot for your money considering a single pack will set you back 10 on average, and I love you get 25 days of surprises, instead of 24.

  • Best teen advent calendar for socially conscious teens

    the body shop advent calendar blue

    The Body Shop Advent Calendar of Change

    What do you get? 24 surprises including some of the Bodyshop’s most-loved products - it’s all presented in recyclable packaging, with ingredients sourced responsibly from Community fair Trade partners

    Why do we rate it? The Body Shop was a favourite with teen and tween girls when I was a youngster, and continues to be popular with the age group today. You get £119 worth of product for £59 so it’s great value.

  • Best advent calendar for teens with a sweet tooth

    Joe & Seph’s Popcorn Advent Calendar

    Joe & Seph’s Popcorn Advent Calendar

    What do you get? 24 individual bags of Joe & Seph’s delicious gourmet popcorn in 19 different flavours including salted caramel, orange chocolate and vanilla cheesecake

    Why do we rate it? When it comes to popcorn, Joe & Seph really are unbeatable. You’d be hard-pressed to find a teen who doesn’t love it.

