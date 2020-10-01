Advent calendars for tea lovers – countdown to Christmas with a luxury brew

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Calling all tea lovers! Did you know that you can countdown to Christmas 2020 with a lovely brew each morning if you get yourself a tea advent calendar? And we’re not just talking plain old builders tea here – there are some seriously luxe editions up for grabs.

The Pukka tea advent calendar has the most delicious herbal tea bags you could dream of, and Fortnum & Mason’s tea advent calendar has a gin & tonic tea bag to enjoy. Keep reading to find your ideal brew, there are so many to choose from.

Fortnum & Mason tea lovers advent calendar, £25, Fortnum & Mason

What do you get? Fortum’s tea advent calendar comes with 24 of their best silky tea bags - one per day – including Fortum’s classic flavours like Earl Grey and some of their more unique Oddi-Teas like the aforementioned Gin & Tonic Flavour Green Tea and Rhubarb, Rasberry and Nettle Infusion

Why do we love it? The art deco box is simply gorgeous, and these are seriously posh teas to enjoy in a fine china cup. Who wouldn’t want to start the day with G&T brew?

PG tips advent calendar for tea lovers, £11.99, Amazon

What do you get? 48 tea bags – that's two per day. And we’re not just taking run of the mill PG tips here, there are special flavours included that you won’t find in the shops.

Why do we love it? This tea advent calendar is designed with sharing in mind – so you can enjoy a brew with your other half in the morning when you open each door. Cute!

Pukka herbal tea advent calendar Christmas selection, £8.55, Amazon

What do you get? 24 tea bags of mouth-watering Pukka flavours, including wonderberry green, peppermint & licorice and blackcurrant beauty

Why do we love it? Apart from the fact the flavours are divine, it's great to know that all the teas are sustainably sourced and ethically farmed.

Twinings superblends advent calendar, £9.99, Twinings

What do you get? 24 bags of winter warmers – we’re talking green teas and infusions with botanical ingredients or an added vitamin or mineral

Why do we love it? These teas have a little extra. Starting your day with extra vitamins and minerals can never be a bad thing, right?

English Tea Shop organic advent tea calendar, £9.99, Amazon

What do you get? 25 pyramid bags of Christmassy flavours like Gingerbreat Treat and Festive Spice.

Why do we love it? With this tea advent calendar you get an extra brew to enjoy on Christmas day while most of the other ones stop on Christmas Eve. Plus this is an eco and ethical option – all the teas are organic and produced by traditional small farms in Sri Lanka. The 2019 English Tea Shop advent calendar is also still up for grabs if you’re so inclined.

The tea advent calendar, £60, Whittard

What do you get? 94 individually wrapped tea bags spanning the brands best loved black, green and white teas. There’s four bags per day over 23 days, and it kicks off with a special gift on the first day. We won’t spoil the surprise but let’s just say it’s a tea lover’s dream

Why do we love it? This gorgeous-looking tea advent calendar is the one for serious tea drinkers – the four bags will keep you going for the whole day. And the surprise gift is such a nice touch.

T2 Tea world of tea advent calendar, £20, Amazon

What do you get? 24 bags of ethically-sourced tea, including T2’s best-selling black and fruit teas, including delights such as Crème Brulee black tea and the caramel-tasting Sticky Date Delight flavour. Yum!

Why do we love it? The flavours in this one are delicious and it’s probably one of the prettiest tea advent calendars we’ve seen. This one ships in October or you can also order last year’s edition for delivery now.

Teabrewer unique tea advent calendar, £29.95, Amazon

What do you get? 25 premium tea bags – but, no, not the type of tea bags you’re thinking of. Each one of these is a teabrewer bag, filled with loose leaf tea. You pour boiling water directly into the bag, brew it, and pour. Each bag makes two or three cups. Watch the video below to see it in action!

Why do we love it? It’s an original fun idea and the tea is strong and tasty – and there’s enough to share.

WATCH: Is this the most original advent calendar ever?

