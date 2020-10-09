David Beckham reveals what Harper eats on Fridays – and we're jealous The Beckhams' youngest daughter is adorable!

According to David Beckham, Fridays are all about croissants for his and Victoria Beckham's nine-year-old daughter Harper!

The famous dad took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of his little girl tucking into a delicious looking pastry in her school uniform, writing: "Friday is officially croissant day for Harper Seven."

Harper is shaping up to be quite the foodie, even making her famous parents breakfast in bed last week!

Harper is so sweet!

Victoria took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a photo of her daughter's thoughtful gesture, showing off two very different meal choices – one prepared with herself in mind and another for her footballer husband.

Harper chose a healthy fruit platter for her mum, complete with half a mango, cubed and ready to eat, as well as chopped apple, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries – all served on an oval-shaped blue plate.

Harper prepared the impressive meal for her parents

David's dish, meanwhile, consisted of an egg sandwich surrounded by love hearts made out of tomato ketchup.

Both plates were presented on a wooden platter with a jug of water spelling out 'love' on the front.

What's more, Harper even wrote a sweet note for her parents!

"Dear mummy and daddy I hope you sleeped well and I hope you both like your breakfast. I love you so so so so much. Happy Sunday," it read, even arriving complete with red love hearts that decorated the background of the paper.

Victoria captioned the sweet photo: "We love you so much Harper Seven x."

