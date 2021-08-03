David Beckham's London family home is worlds apart from mansion with Victoria His grandparents lived in Hoxton

David Beckham and his wife Victoria now have a transatlantic property portfolio, but the former footballer used to enjoy spending time with his grandparents at their humble flat in London.

Located in Hackney, David previously opened up about their property in Wenlock Road, which was near the local pub that he frequented with his grandfather.

In an Instagram post, he shared a photo of the block of flats and captioned it, "Trip down memory lane where my nan and grandad used to live at Number 21 [heart emoji]. So many amazing memories and the best bacon sandwiches [heart emoji]. Miss you [heart emoji]."

The image revealed that his grandparents lived at a flat located on a block within a council estate in Hoxton, London. Sadly, David's grandfather passed away in 2009, shortly followed by his wife and David's grandmother in 2013, but David clearly has fond memories of the couple and his time spent at their home.

David Beckham's grandparents' home

In contrast, David currently lives in a spacious home in London that is believed to be worth £31million with his wife Victoria and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. It boasts its own gym, wine cellar and even separate quarters for their eldest son Brooklyn (and no doubt his new fiancée Nicola Peltz) to live in when they come to stay.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham's £19million Miami penthouse revealed

David and Victoria Beckham's house in London

David and Victoria are said to have spent an estimated £8million on renovation work at the house in 2016 in order to make it their own, with everything from state of the art appliances in the kitchen and a chic black and stainless steel theme, and a magical garden with string fairy lights and lanterns hanging from the trees and various lawn and patio areas.

The Beckhams at their home in the Cotswolds

Their country estate in the Cotswolds, meanwhile, has its own swimming pool, football pitch, outdoor sauna and hot tub turned plunge pool.

They also own an impressive £19million apartment in Miami, where they stay when David is working with football club Inter Miami as part-owner.

