Mike Tindall impresses fans with his delicious homemade brownies Zara Tindall's husband has been baking up a storm

Mike Tindall showcased his baking skills as he shared a photo of his delicious looking "world-famous" brownies on Instagram on Friday.

The former professional rugby player, 41, posted a handwritten guide to making the sweet treats using the Wizards Magic chocolate bars as well as mouth-watering photos of the brownies after baking them.

Mike wrote: "So I decided to make my world-famous brownies (my words!!) but I tried to get rid of all the sugar. I used @thewizardsmagic and I have to say it was a success!!! Also they are gluten free! So sugar free and gluten free coming to a store near you soon, sounds good though!!"

READ: Mike and Zara Tindall's £1.69million first marital home unveiled

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall talks family life during lockdown

His recipe includes:

185g of dark chocolate

85g of plain flour

40g of cocoa

3 eggs

275g of caster sugar

50g of white chocolate (or Mike recommends sea salt chopped into chunks!)

One Instagram follower asked Mike if he was "taking orders," while another asked him for the full method for his recipe. We wonder if he's been inspired by the latest series of The Great British Bake Off?

No doubt, Mike and Zara's daughters Mia, six, and two-year-old Lena will have appreciated the Friday night treat. The sports star often shares snaps from his home life at the couple's shared home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, owned by Zara's mother Princess Anne.

MORE: How Princess Eugenie's royal baby will affect Zara Tindall and her children

Mike shared part of his brownie recipe on Instagram

Speaking on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast with Alex Payne and James Haskell, the former rugby union player opened up about his visit to Minchinhampton, the grassroots club in Gloucester he now plays for, where Mia tried her hand at the sport.

Rather impressed with her first-time efforts, the proud dad described his daughter as "quite aggressive" on the pitch but claimed she "enjoyed" playing the sport very much.

"Mia played rugby for the first time this week down at Minch," he shared.

Fans were impressed by Mike's baking skills

"She enjoyed it actually and she's going to do football for the first time this weekend as well. She's a chip off the old block. She just likes to truck it up, but we'll work on that."

When asked whether Mia was "quite formidable," the sportsman replied: "Yeah she's quite aggressive." To which, James joked: "That's probably her mother?" In agreement, Mike then said: "Yeah it’s a combination of both I think."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.