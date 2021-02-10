How Princess Eugenie's royal baby will impact Zara Tindall and her children The royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby boy on 9 February

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are now the proud parents of a beautiful baby boy – and his arrival has meant some big changes to the royal family.

The newborn is now 11th in line to the throne, meaning that there have been some alterations in the line of succession, affecting Eugenie's older cousin Zara Tindall and her family.

Princess Anne's daughter Zara, 39, was 18th in line to the throne, but has now moved down one place to 19th following the birth of Eugenie's baby.

Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest daughter Mia, six, has moved to 20th place, while her younger sister, Lena, two, has dropped out of the top 20 in the line of succession to the British throne for the first time.

The royal is also expecting her third child with husband Mike - meaning the little one will be in 22nd position.

Zara and her older brother Peter Phillips will have something in common with the new royal baby though. Princess Anne decided not to give her children titles when they were born and Eugenie's baby will not automatically inherit one. In fact, as it stands, Eugenie and Jack's child has no official title at all.

"As things stand, Princess Eugenie's baby will not have a title, or use the HRH style, because these are passed down the male line and Jack does not have a title," says HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash.

Pregnant Zara Tindall's third child will be 22nd in line to the throne

However, the Queen could decide to intervene and give Eugenie's husband an earldom or issue a Letters Patent amending the rules.

Instead Eugenie and Jack's child is likely to be known as Miss or Master Brooksbank, like the Queen's other great-grandchildren, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia and Lena Tindall and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

All of the royals below Princess Eugenie in the line of succession, will move further away from the throne following the arrival of her baby boy.

Eugenie and Jack have welcomed their baby boy

The Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, who was third in line when he was born in 1964, has now dropped to 12th place, behind Eugenie and Jack's son.

His children will also move down the line, meaning James, Viscount Severn is 13th and Lady Louise Windsor is 14th in line to the throne.

