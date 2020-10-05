Alesha Dixon's daughter Azura's Trolls-themed birthday cake is out of this world The BGT judge's daughter clearly loves Trolls!

Weeks after throwing her youngest daughter Anaya an incredible birthday festival, Alesha Dixon has pulled out all the stops again for Azura's seventh birthday with a virtual Trolls-themed party.

Despite not being able to enjoy a visit from her friends, Azura still had a memorable day which included a very impressive Trolls World Tour birthday cake! Alesha shared a photo of the intricate three-tiered design on her Instagram Stories, which was covered in colourful icing and featured two giant Trolls on top.

Alesha Dixon unveiled Azura's colourful birthday cake on Instagram

Azura's name was encased in flowers in the middle of the cake, while a number seven candle on top and a mini seven inside a love heart marked her age. Between the rainbows, mini flowers, cacti and musical instruments, it's hard to tear our eyes away – it certainly looks too good to eat!

Alesha revealed the Trolls theme did not end there, with her little girl enjoying a day full of dancing on a giant Trolls stage inside a tent in the garden. The Britain's Got Talent judge shared photos of the party on Instagram, which saw herself, Azuka and their daughter all dressed in similar black outfits while a giant screen in the corner allowed Azura's friends to get involved in the festival-themed day.

"In these crazy times we unfortunately couldn’t have Azura’s birthday party with her friends there. However, thanks to @Trolls and @Smythstoys, we were able to host a Trolls Fest Virtual Party, where all of her friends joined her on Zoom to celebrate with lots of Trolls party games," she wrote in the caption.

The Britain's Got Talent judge danced with her daughter during her festival birthday party

"Thank you so much to Smyths for hooking up all of her friends with amazing presents, so generous of you! All involved had such a brilliant day!"

Melissa Odabash was among the first to comment on the family snaps, joking: "Who needs a party when they have parents who can dance and sing better than any entertainers." Another agreed, writing: "Imagine having the coolest parents on earth," while a third pointed out the incredible cake: "Brilliant! Can’t get over the cake, looked so awesome!"

