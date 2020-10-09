Naga Munchetty's daily diet: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The BBC Breakfast star doesn't enjoy lunch

Naga Munchetty's certainly no stranger to exercise, not only appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 but also regularly playing golf and running.

But what about her diet? What does the BBC Breakfast star eat on a daily basis? We take a look at her favourite breakfast, lunch and dinner meals, plus some very tasty snacks...

What does Naga Muchetty eat for breakfast?

The BBC Breakfast star eats healthy and filling breakfasts such as porridge

Despite her early morning starts, Naga still doesn't opt for caffeinated drinks! Along with a decaf black coffee, which she told The Guardian she had every hour during work back in 2018, the 45-year-old revealed some of her favourite healthy meals.

"At work, my go-to is porridge – I’ve had to ease it into my life to be healthier. I have it with chia seeds and sultanas, and a banana if I’m particularly hungry...I could eat boiled eggs with white pepper every day; I love them so much."

What does Naga Muchetty eat for lunch?

It's lucky her breakfasts are nice and filling because she doesn't eat big meals at lunch – if at all!

Some of her previous options have included a banana, vegetable soup or prawns and calamari tandoori from M&S, but her tendency to skip lunch may have changed in the past few years.

Naga has previously admitted she doesn't always eat lunch

In 2019, the TV star shared a photo of a delicious holiday lunch spread that included a big bowl of tomato and olive salad, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, her favourite hard-boiled eggs and olive oil to drizzle on top – with a glass of wine, of course!

What does Naga Muchetty eat for dinner?

Whether she's cooking dinner for her husband James Haggar and their friends or heading out for dinner, Naga loves a big, hearty meal packed full of flavour.

"Portion control is difficult," she told The Guardian. "I eat more than my husband and he’s 5ft 11in. I can’t bear if someone has more food than me...I don’t know why."

The TV star has shown off her culinary skills on Instagram

As well as cooking one-pot meals flavoured with ingredients such as garlic and chilli, Naga also revealed she loves a classic British roast. One post on Instagram shared a peek inside her cooking skills, with her dinner including crispy Hasselback potatoes which she described as "my second favourite type of roast potatoes", followed by Clementine cake.

When she's not drinking decaf coffee or herbal teas, Naga is partial to a glass of wine or Prosecco in the evenings – and we don't blame her!

What desserts and snacks does Naga Muchetty eat?

How incredible does Naga's dessert look?

Cake is not the only sweet treat Naga loves to eat! She also showed off a very impressive 'golf garden' dessert from 5-star luxury hotel Ness Walk in 2019, complete with white chocolate truffles, fudge and edible soil.

Aside from professional desserts, she has also recently been converted to the classic British treat scones with cream and jam, and Scottish snack tablet – a sugary confection often flavoured with vanilla or whisky.

Despite telling The Guardian: "I don’t really snack," Naga has revealed she has a soft spot for peanut-butter M&Ms, salt and pepper crisps and chocolate raisins.

