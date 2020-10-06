Emma Roberts' beautiful floral cake is a work of art The Scream Queens star's dessert was incredible

Emma Roberts just wowed us with the most delicious-looking cake – for an amazing cause. The pregnant star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, shared a picture of the most drool-worthy cake we've seen in a while.

The American Horror Story actress, 29, posed in her gorgeous home garden on Monday, showing off her baby bump in a cute gingham sundress. She cradled a giant cake on her lap, crediting @ibakemistakes for the incredible floral confection.

The amazing cake boasted white frosted swirls and the most beautiful, intricate arrangement on top, with purple, pink, yellow and white flowers decorating the creation.

Emma Roberts was treated to the most amazing cake

Emma captioned the snap: "Head over to @belletrist to see what’s cooking on #belletristbites with @ibakemistakes who makes the most incredible creations you can order locally in Los Angeles! Proceeds go to an amazing cause every month".

If you're lucky enough to live in LA, 15 per cent of all sales this October are going towards Colour of Change this month, a US based nonprofit organisation that aims to "end practices that unfairly hold Black people back, and champion solutions that move us all forward".

The AHS star's stunning cake up close

Emma's sweet treat came just one day after she celebrated a socially-distanced baby shower at home, attended by the likes of Kristen Stewart and Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone, according to People.

Julia Roberts was one of the first to react to her niece Emma's adorable pregnancy announcement, where she also revealed the gender of her unborn child.

Emma had shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump, and another of herself with partner Garrett, revealing: "Me...and my two favorite guys," along with two blue love heart emojis.

Emma is set to welcome a baby with actor Garrett Hedlund

Julia was quick to comment, writing: "Love you," alongside the post, while Rumer Willis added: "Congratulations angel so excited for you."

Glee star Lea Michele, who recently welcomed her first child, added: "You will be the greatest mama, love you Em! Boy mums together."

Emma and Garrett have been dating since March 2019, and have kept a low profile since they were first linked.

