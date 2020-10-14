Princess Eugenie's royal wedding tipple is on offer for Amazon Prime Day

We all know that Jack Brooksbank is Princess Eugenie's husband, but did you know he works with George Clooney on his tequila brand? Jack holds the position of European Commercial Manager for Casamigos, a tequila created by George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman back in 2013.

In fact, prior to the royal wedding two years ago, it was revealed that the guests would be sipping on Casamigos well into the evening. Prior to the big day, Jack said he was in charge of the beverages: "I’ve not been kept out of all the planning. I get to decide some things. I’m in charge of drinks and we’ll be serving Casamigos." he said.

If you've not tried the royal tipple of choice, well, now's your chance, because it's available nationwide but it's on offer for the duration of Amazon's Prime Day.

RELATED: Royals and their favourite tipples

Usually priced at £57.49, for the Prime Day extravaganza you can get a bottle of Casamigos Reposado Tequila with 25% off, priced at the irresistible price of £42.99.

Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Prime price £42.99, Amazon

George Clooney came up with the tequila idea with Rande Gerber — who also happens to be the husband of supermodel Cindy Crawford — while the two were spending time at their houses in Mexico.

George said: "We wanted one that didn't burn going down, that was super smooth, and had the right flavour profile. One that we didn't have to mix — typically we drink it straight or on the rocks — that we could drink all day long and not be hungover in the morning."

A tequila that doesn't give you a hangover? Yes, please.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.