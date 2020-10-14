Get your Christmas drinks sorted during Prime Day - up to 40% off wines and spirits

Katherine Robinson
During Amazon Prime Day you can make big savings on wines beers and spirits – including vodka, gin and whisky. Perfect for stocking up ahead of Christmas, but you need to hurry – the deals end at midnight on October 14
Christmas is coming, which of course means lots of delicious food – and tasty beverages to accompany it. You may have thought about the cooking, but have you also considered the little tipples that you’ll need for the big day, and the whole festive period in general?
If you want to save a few quid, It’s well worth stocking up on beer, wine and spirits during Amazon Prime Day. So Amazon might not be the obvious choice for alcoholic drinks, but there’s great savings to be made – you’re looking at up to 40% off wines and beers and spirits including vodka, whisky and gin.
And of course it’s all delivered to your door, so there’s no need to lug heavy bottles back from the supermarket.
With social distancing measures at the supermarket just adding an extra complication, shopping online’s never been a better idea.
Scroll on for our top picks of the beer, wine & spirits Prime Day deals – but hurry, they end on midnight at 14 October!
Bay Road Chardonnay case of 6, was £58.70 Prime Day price £40.50, Amazon
Peaky Blinders Irish Whisky, was 26, Prime Day Price £16.99, Amazon
Gran Pico Cabernet Sauvignon case of 6, was £58.17 Prime Day price £40.91, Amazon
Miraval 2019 Rose, was £18.95 Prime Day price £13.50, Amazon
Ciroc vodka 0.7l, was 35.99 Prime Day price 24.99, Amazon
Starlino Rosso Italian Vermouth, was £22 Prime Day price £15.40, Amazon
Becks Blue 0.0% alcohol free beer, was £12 Prime Day price £8.99, Amazon
Lucchetto Prosecco case of £6, was £82.99 Prime Day price £64.66, Amazon
Boodles gin 1.75l was £50.59 Prime Day price £36.49, Amazon
Frangelico Hazelnut liqueur, was £15.99 Prime Day Price £12.79, Amazon
Remember that Prime Day is only for customers with Prime Membership – so you’ll need to sign up to get access to the deals. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.
