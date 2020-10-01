The US star is a fan of healthy teas and smoothies

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is known for her healthy lifestyle and slender physique – so what does she eat and drink to stay on such top form?

Kourtney just revealed her morning routine on her lifestyle website Poosh, and it's fair to say, her diet is pretty different to ours.

"The foundation of a happy and healthy lifestyle starts with a positive morning routine," says the star. "I do everything I can to set a great tone for my day by focusing on my mind and body."

MORE: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's beautiful family home in Los Angeles

Loading the player...

WATCH: What the Queen loves to eat

Kourtney starts her day at 7am, where she takes time to pray in her bathroom while looking out of her window at nature. At 7.10am she has a collagen drink and says, "I never skip it."

MORE: Ellie Goulding shows off her baking skills with incredible rainbow cake

Kourtney is mum to children Mason, Penelope and Reign

The drink in question is her Vital Proteins x Poosh Blueberry & Lemon Collagen Vibes powder, which she mixes with room-temperature water. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tells readers that the collagen gives her skin a glow and keeps her hair and nails healthy.

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares mouth-watering spinach pancake recipe

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, £29, Amazon

Then it's a quick change into workout clothes before grabbing some homemade apple tea containing turmeric and ginger, which Kourtney has every day "for a dose of nutrients". You can take a look at her recipe here to make at home yourself. The star takes this with her on 'morning carpool' (the school run).

Apple tea is a staple in Kourtney's morning routine

After dropping her children at school and working out – which she does six days a week – Kourtney enjoys her morning avocado shake. The shake also contains protein powder and a frozen stick of E3Live + BrainOn, which she says "promotes a balanced mood and increased focus and clarity".

E3Live Brain ON supplement, £69.51, Lucky Vitamin

She then adds collagen powder, MCT oil (helps burn fat) and Hawaiian spirulina (tones skin).

Sports Research MCT Oil, £48.34, Amazon

Hmm, quite different from tea and toast. Who's giving Kourtney's diet a go?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.