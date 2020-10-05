How incredible is Andrea McLean's 51st birthday cake? On her special day, the Loose Women star tucked into an epic cake with her co-star Judi Love – and it looks too pretty to eat.

Judi shared a video of Andrea cutting into what appears to be a vanilla sponge cake layered with pink and white icing. The sweet treat was topped with pale pink frosting, berries and edible flower petals, as well as a chocolate disc that read: 'Happy Birthday Andrea' on top.

Andrea and Loose Women co-star Judi Love enjoyed the stunning cake

"It's the birthday girl, it's the birthday girl," Judi sang as Andrea, dressed in black trousers and a white blouse, prepared to serve out some slices.

The cake was likely dairy-free after Andrea revealed on her 50th birthday that she has a dairy intolerance. Speaking of her vegan cake which was created by GC Couture in 2019, she joked: "We always have cakes at the Loose Women studio and I can't eat them because I've got a dairy intolerance so this is amazing - I can eat them all!"

Earlier in the day, the 51-year-old – who is married to Nick Feeney – shared a twist on her usual 'Monday Motivation' on Instagram, dedicated to her birthday. She captioned the video: "Today’s #mondaymotivation is dedicated to feeling grateful. Today is my 51st birthday and I’m grateful that I’m celebrating it.

Andrea's cake was likely dairy-free, like the one she enjoyed on her 50th birthday

"And that I feel more motivated to do the things I’m doing through my website, my writing and my talks to help women feel that they are supported and loved, and they are able to make the changes they want to in their lives - even though they’re scared and unsure - than I ever have done before. Knowing I’m helping motivates me and gives me purpose."

In reference to her new self-help book, This Girl Is on Fire: How to Live, Learn and Thrive in a Life You Love, in which she details her experience of having suicidal thoughts, she continued: "I’m so grateful that I’m here, that I’m one year older, wiser, stronger and more kick-ass than I was a year ago, ten years ago, hell TWENTY years ago! Happy birthday to me. Here’s to how far I’ve come. #thisgirlisonfire #happybirthdaytome #youvecomealongwaybaby."

