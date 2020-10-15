Gordon Ramsay's exciting news leaves fans asking this question The famous chef took to Instagram

Burger fanatics rejoice – Gordon Ramsay revealed on Thursday that his signature burger can now be delivered to the door of London residents!

MORE: Gordon Ramsay reveals he is the 'proudest father' as son Jack joins the Royal Marines

Sharing the news on Instagram, the famous chef posted a video of a food delivery being zipped through the capital, announcing that his restaurants' signature dishes can now be ordered online.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oscar Ramsay takes after dad in new meal video - and it's hilarious!

"London.... exciting news !! You can now get @gordonramsayrestaurants signature dishes delivered to your door !! Head to my stories to check out more," he wrote alongside the clip.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay's controversial menu item baffles fans

Gordon shared the news on Instagram

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay’s breakfast sparks controversy among fans

Responding to the video, the famous dad's fans had one query on their lips: can he please deliver to their home countries?

Hilariously, many of Gordon's social media followers took to the comment section to ask questions such as: "Is it possible to deliver one to India too?", "I'm just wondering do they deliver to New Zealand?" and "Do you deliver to Australia?"

Others watching the video weren't so sure that the burger's bacon was cooked quite well enough…

"Bacon looks undercooked," wrote one Instagram user.

"That bacon is still raw!" added another.

Gordon sparked controversy again last month when he posted a video of one of the delicious-looking meals available at his restaurant – avocado and poached egg on toast!

Gordon's fans love to comment on his photos!

The scrumptious video caused quite a stir, with many of his food-loving followers taking to the comment section to explain that they would have done things differently.

"Why poach it? Just a fried egg on top will do, never mind the presentation," wrote one foodie.

"It's raw!" added another, with a third writing: "Chili flakes on avocado?"

Others were quick to note that they weren't fans of the popular vegetable.

"I just can't eat avocado. The texture is horrific," noted another social media user.

Of course, the majority of the Hell's Kitchen star's followers thought that the meal looked lovely - and we certainly agree!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.