Gordon Ramsay reveals he is the 'proudest father' as son Jack joins the Army Congratulations are in order!

Gordon Ramsay has shared his pride over his eldest son Jack's latest news! The 20-year-old has joined the Royal Marines, making the celebrity chef the "proudest father".

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is the spitting image of him in hilarious photo

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday to share a series of heartwarming photos with his son, the 53-year-old star remarked: "Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay you've made me feel like the proudest father today. Congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement." [sic]

One of the photos saw Gordon pose with his eldest son, who was dressed in his new uniform for a smart.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oscar Ramsay takes after dad in new meal video - and it's hilarious!

David Beckham was one of the first to comment, writing: "We love you Jack and we are so proud of you [heart emoji] @gordongram @tanaramsay." His son Romeo added: "So proud of you Jack."

Meanwhile, Jack's older sister Megan shared more photos from the day. "Proudest sister in the world, well done lil bro x," she said in her caption.

READ: Gordon Ramsay confirms surprising career move

WATCH: 6 times celebrity chefs have caused chaos on TV

Gordon and his wife Tana, who have been married since 1996, are doting parents to five children – Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, Matilda, 18, and little Oscar, one.

Gordon will no doubt be feeling emotional as he has previously admitted to being a "mess" when his twins Jack and Holly left the family home for university back in 2018.

One of the photos the proud dad shared

Speaking of the moment he dropped them off at their university halls of residence during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the doting dad said: "Tilly, Tana and myself took Jack down to the college last week. Man that was hard. We put him in his little room, left him some fettucine and pasta for him to cook, student food.

"Left him there and I got in the car and I was a mess. My best mate has just left me. And then the next day we put Holly into University. I was like, 'Man this is tough!'" As to what he'll do when 16-year-old Tilly also leaves home? I'll cry."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.