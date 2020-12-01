Gary Lineker's sons surprise him with hilariously appropriate 60th birthday cake

Gary Lineker was treated to the best surprise from his four sons on Monday – a hilariously appropriate birthday cake for his milestone 60th!

The retired footballer, who has been the face of Walkers Crisps since the nineties, was presented with a cake in the shape of a giant salt and vinegar bag of crisps.

The amazing masterpiece was emblazoned with the words Gaz Man and also decorated with Leicester City and Barcelona football shirts to represent the teams Gary played for. Two golden candles and a Happy 60th cake topper topped off the treat.

"Thanks for sending this brilliant cake @georgelineker @harry_lineker @tobiaslineker @anguslineker," Gary wrote, tagging his four sons who he shares with ex-wife Michelle Cockayne.

The presenter was inundated with messages from his fans and celebrity friends, including Piers Morgan and Ian Wright who replied with clapping emojis.

Gary's son George, 28, also wrote, "Yes Gaz" along a fist pump emoji. The Flipper app co-founder also shared a collage of photos with his father, captioning the carousel: "Happy 60th Birthday to the big guy - you are some man. Have a top day and thank you for everything."

Others couldn't quite believe Gary's age, with comments including "You're never 60", "Wow happy birthday!!!!" and "Looking great at 60, happy birthday".

Gary's younger sons also shared their own tributes on Instagram. Harry, 26, shared a goat emoji, referencing his dad as the greatest player of all time, and wrote: "Happy Birthday Padre @garylineker. The big 60, a decent innings so far."

Tobias, 24, shared throwback footage from Gary's football days and captioned it: "Happy birthday to this hero @garylineker. Have a good one dad." Angus, 22, meanwhile, also shared a carousel of sweet photos, writing: "Happy birthday to the legend himself @garylineker. Not many younger looking 60 year olds out there. Have a good one."

Gary and his ex-wife Michelle were married from 1986 until their split in May 2006. At the time, Michelle announced she was divorcing the sports star on grounds of "unreasonable behaviour".

