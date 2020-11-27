Jools Oliver tucked into the most fabulous chocolate and coffee cake on her birthday on Friday, and believe it or not, the incredible gateau was made by Jamie Oliver's mum!

Posting a snap of the scrumptious-looking cake on Instagram, Jamie wrote: "Happy birthday @joolsoliver. Nanny made her a yummy chocolate and coffee cake, bless her."

Topped with shooting stars, candles and a big golden Happy Birthday sign, Jamie's mum Sally even added chocolate Fingers for good measure!

How impressive is that cake!

Jools was beaming from ear to ear as she blew out her candles with a little help from the famous couple's youngest son River, who could be seen sitting on his mum's lap.

Earlier in the day, Jamie also posted a video on Instagram to mark his wife's birthday, and the clip showed sweet throwback photos of the pair over the years.

Jamie dedicated a sweet post to Jools

Jamie wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @joolsoliver I love you so much, 28 years of birthdays we’ve spent together... I hope you have the best day ever! You're such an amazing wife and mother to our completely mad family! Have a day off for once, no kids, chocolates and coffee cake , chill , cuddles, prezzies and some nice food of course, love you jox."

Fans rushed to the comment section to wish Jools well.

"Many happy returns! Behind every great man there is a great woman," wrote one.

"All the feels watching that. A lovely family x Happy Birthday," added another, with a third saying: "Happy Birthday to a beautiful husband and wife."

Many more commented: "Happy Birthday Jools."

In June, Jools and Jamie celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

The couple have welcomed five children together since tying the knot in 2000, with the celebrity chef often proclaiming his love for his wife in interviews and on social media.

