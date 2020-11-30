Aldi shoppers are in for a treat! Get £5 roast dinners direct to your door Aldi has partnered with Deliveroo and top chef Neil Rankin

It's the good news we never knew we needed! Aldi has teamed up with acclaimed chef, Neil Rankin to help first time cooks this festive season – and it'll cost you just £5. Newly launched, the 'Christmas on a Plate' scheme will roll out across select locations in London, Edinburgh and Manchester on Sunday 13 December, giving customers the chance to order a classic Christmas roast in return for a £5 donation to food charity Neighbourly.

Customers can choose either a traditional turkey or a vegan meal

After conducting research, the supermarket revealed that 47% of Brits are planning more than one Christmas dinner this year, despite nearly 11million saying that cooking a roast dinner is too stressful. Nearly two thirds (64%) admitted they found cooking a roast difficult citing managing timings (29%) ensuring things are cooked through (14%), and not burning things (11%) amongst the top reasons. Sound familiar?

Aldi has teamed up with acclaimed chef Neil Rankin

Taking the pressure off of first-time and less enthusiastic cooks, Great British Menu star Neil Rankin has expertly curated both a traditional turkey and a vegan meal, which includes tasty side dishes and ingredients from Aldi's Specially Selected range. Once orders are placed through the Deliveroo app, products are picked and packed by Aldi colleagues before being delivered by Deliveroo's network of riders in as little as 30 minutes – sounds good to us!

Aldi's 'Christmas on a Plate' roasts will be available to order on the Deliveroo app from 12pm on Saturday 12 December. Customers will have the option to also donate more money to Neighbourly charity on the page if they do not wish to order an additional meal.

Aldi's 'Christmas on a Plate' roasts will be available to order on the Deliveroo app

Speaking about the project, Julie Ashfield, Managing Director for Buying at Aldi said:

"After a year unlike any other, we want to give our customers a treat by taking the stress out of cooking at home, which is why we've partnered with Neil Rankin and Deliveroo to create Christmas on a Plate. Our research has shown that people will be celebrating in many different ways this year, but one thing is for certain – the nation is still gearing up to enjoy an amazing Christmas dinner and that's where we're best placed to help, with beautiful food at great value.

We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy quality food not just at Christmas, but every day of the year, and that's why all proceeds of our initiative will go to Neighbourly, supporting local charities and communities."