Ayda Field's Thanksgiving dinner deserves an award The Loose Women star shared a photo on Instagram

We're not sure we've ever been so jealous of a plate of food.

Ayda Field took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her delicious-looking Thanksgiving meal, and the snap is sure to get your tummy rumbling.

MORE: Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shares sweet photo of son Charlie helping with baby siblings

Posting a photo of a plate piled high with turkey, greens, potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and a helping of gravy for good measure, the Loose Women star wrote: "Currently in my tummy…"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field shares the sweetest video of daughter Coco

Ayda will no doubt be celebrating the popular American holiday with her husband Robbie Williams and their four children, two-year-old Coco and Beau, nine months, as well as Charlie, six, and oldest daughter Teddy, who is eight.

SHOP: M&S has huge offers during the biggest shopping event of the year

How tasty does that dinner look?

THOUGHTFUL GIFT ALERT: Get prepared for those Christmas Day video chats with a Facebook Portal

On Wednesday, the famous mum shared a heart-melting photo of Charlie holding onto the handle of his younger siblings' pushchair, which he appeared to be pushing, proving he's the best big brother ever!

Charlie is the best big brother!

Ayda captioned the picture: "Charlie taking his big brother responsibilities seriously," adding a smiley face.

Earlier in the day, she had uploaded a photo showing her and husband Robbie walking.

The singer could be seen pushing the family's double pushchair while the actress and presenter held onto their dogs' leads.

Although the pair wore winter coats and hats, it was a beautiful sunny day in their neighbourhood, ideal for enjoying some fresh air as a family.

The couple married in 2010 in Ayda's native Los Angeles after dating for four years.

On Tuesday, Ayda delighted fans again by posting a love note from her husband of a decade to the social media site.

The gushing message began with the word "You" repeated at the top of the page and went on to read: "You're the best thing that ever happened to me. I adore you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.