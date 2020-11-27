Emma Willis shows off daughter's talent in impressive photo The famous mum took to Instagram

Emma Willis has shared a seriously impressive photo of her four-year-old daughter Trixie, proving that she's already shaping up to be quite the little chef!

Re-gramming a snap captured by her husband Matt Willis, Trixie could be seen holding a bowl of smashed avocado, with Matt captioning the image: "Tonight's sous chef!"

Trixie had a piece of cutlery in each hand, and appeared to be giving the green fruit a good stir.

It's been a very exciting week for the Willis family, with Emma and Matt's oldest child, Ace, turning nine on Wednesday.

Way to go, Trixie!

The Circle host shared a gushing tribute to her son on social media, uploading a picture of them cuddling on the sofa and sweetly writing on Instagram: "Happy birthday baby boy. 9 years gone in the blink of an eye, it really does fly by doesn’t it...

"He's the kindest kid with the sweetest of souls, I am constantly in awe of him. Pure and true in everything he does, open minded, thoughtful, inquisitive and a creative mind that is constantly exploring. He melts my heart daily, and I hope he kisses me like this forever. Keep being you Squidge..."

Ace turned nine on Wednesday

Later in the evening, the mother-of-three shared a second snap of Ace, which showed him with what might have been his birthday present – a gymnastic bar with mats underneath it.

The little boy, who wore shorts and a T-shirt, stood clutching the bar and looking ahead with his back to the camera and his long blond hair tied back.

Large helium balloons could be spotted in the background, including one shaped like a unicorn.

Looks like it was quite the bash!

